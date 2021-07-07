Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo has taken to social media in jpoy to announce her graduation from the university of Lagos

The actress shared her inspirational grass to grace story before she eventually got the master of public administration degree

Adebayo also noted that the journey was not easy and di not happen at the expected time but gave glory to God regardless

Nollywood movie star, Biola Adebayo was among the set of students that recently graduated from the university of Lagos.

Tha actress finally bagged a master of public administration degree from the university of Lagos and took to social media to celebrate.

Fans congratulate actress Biola Bayo as she bags degree Photo credit: @biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

Adebayo also used the opportunity to share her long and difficult journey to becoming a masters degree holder.

From street hawker to graduate

Just like many Nigerian celebrities, the Nollywood star was not born with silver spoon as she was once a street hawker.

Bagging a masters degree might not be something the actress ever though about after she dropped out of secondary school before becoming a graduate.

The actress revealed that combining school with work was one of the most difficult things she has ever had to do but came out victorious.

She went on to reveal that things did not happen for her at the expected time and thanked God for those who had things running smoothly for them.

Praying for more grace for herself, she tagged her journey 'mushin to glory'.

Excerpt from her post read:

"CONVOCATION AT LAST! A street hawker. A secondary school dropout. Then, a graduate and now a proud masters degree holder. Combining my masters program with work was one of the most difficult thing that has ever happened to me but in all, I have victory.'

Check out the post below:

Fans and colleagues congratulate Adebayo

Fans and colleagues of the actress took to the comment section with congratulatory messages for her.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

Bukunmioluwasina:

"Congratulations my lady."

Motiirayo:

"Congratulations wifey."

Adefits_:

"Congratulations Momma, More Wins."

Zicsaloma:

"Congrats."

Theibukunoluwa1:

"Wow, congratulations maam I love your courage."

Biola Adebayo leaves the single's club

It was indeed a joyous moment for Biola Adebayo, who finally walked down the aisle with her lover.

The actress and her man had officially tied the knot in a court wedding that took place on Wednesday, April 27.

In a series of posts shared by Citypeopletv on Instagram, the actress in a video threw caution to the wind as she danced excitedly in the church with her husband by her side.

Source: Legit