Nigerian football team under coach Bonfrere Jo won gold at the 1996 Summer Olympics in football event

The squad were so superb then that that defeated the likes of Argentina and Brazil before winning gold

Former Ajax star Finidi George was not happy for not being picked among the overage players who traveled to U.S

Former Super Eagles star Finidi George has expressed disappointment over him not among the Nigerian players who won gold in football at the 1996 Olympics held in the United States.

The likes of Kanu Nwankwo, Celestine Babayaro snd Ndah Patrick stole the show for Nigeria at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics where Nigeria came victorious.

In the rules governing football event at the Olympics, countries are allowed to pick three overage players each for the tournament.

Dutchman Bonfrere Jo was the Super Eagles coach then and Emmanuel Amunike and Uche Okechukwu were the two overage players he picked for the 1996 Olympics.

According to the report on GOAL, Finidi George explained that he was not happy for not being picked among the overage players years back.

“It was unfortunate that I was not part of the overaged players taken to the tournament.

“I would have loved to be a part of that team, but it was impossible for me to force myself in. The coaches picked the players they felt were going to help the team and I was disappointed not making the cut.

“Nonetheless, we were all happy for the victory, but I would have loved to be a part of the team.''

Meanwhile, the 2020 Olympics will be starting in the coming days in Tokyo and Nigerian male and female team will not participate in football even following their failures to qualify.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Finidi George no doubt is one of Nigeria's most successful players in history but to every wins there have been many fails in his career.

The former winner who recently clocked 50-year-old claimed he would have been a part of the Real Madrid squad in 1998 that recaptured the Champions League because he made a hasty decision in leaving Ajax in 1996.

The Super Eagles legend became the first Nigerian to have won the elite competition with the Amsterdam outfit alongside Kanu Nwankwo.

According to the ex-Real Betis star, he fell out of favour with former Ajax boss Louis Van Gaal after granting an interview immediately after the Champions League final loss to Juventus in 1996.

