The Miyetti Allah does not believe that ranching is the best solution for farmers-herders clashes in Nigeria

According to the northern group, ranching is not the way herdsman do their cattle breeding business

Saleh Alhassan, Miyetti Allah's spokesman, on Sunday, July 4, said that the best option is giving grazing reserves to herders

The spokesman of Miyetti Allah, Saleh Alhassan, has condemned the federal government's plan to establish ranching for herdsmen.

Alhassan, in an interview with Punch, said that the only way forward is for the ministry of agriculture to open the grazing reserves and give them to cattle breeders.

The northern group insists that grazing reserves must be given to herders

The organisation's spokesman insisted that ranching is for commercial farmers, not for herdsmen, and as such, it cannot solve the age-long clashes between host communities and herders, especially in the north.

In his view, he believes that the talk about Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) makes no sense.

He said:

"They must restore the grazing reserves; where they don’t exist, there is no need to create any because of the hostilities across the country.

"We know the existing ones, some were gazetted while others were not gazetted but were documented. At least, they (FG) have started developing them; all these RUGA and others are nonsense."

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate on Monday, June 14, revealed why a bill seeking to ban open grazing in Nigeria was rejected by the upper chamber.

Dr. Ajibola Basiru, the spokesperson for the Senate, explained that the anti-grazing bill was not consistent with the powers of the National Assembly.

Basiru made the clarification amid reports that the bill seeking to prohibit open grazing in the country was dismissed.

An official of the Senate committee on rules and business who spoke on condition of anonymity said this particular bill was listed after submission, however, it was rejected by the Senate leadership.

