Nollywood actress Toyin Adewale appreciates God for bringing his singer son and Davido's signee, Mayorkun, to the US safely

The mother of three and her daughter made a video of them with Mayorkun as they vibe to Davido's song The Best

Mayorkun has a lineup of shows in the US and only took time off to visit his immediate family and enjoy some pampering

Singer Mayorkun's mum, Toyin Adewale, is excited as his son takes time off his busy schedule to visit her and his younger sister in America.

The mother of three who is also a renowned actress before she relocated to the US could not contain her joy of seeing his son again after a long while.

Mayorkun mom and sister vibe to Davido's song The Best in the US. Photo: Mayorkun, Toyin Adewale

The singer's younger sister made a video of the family as they sing along and danced to Mayorkun's song with Davido, The Best. His mom later shared the video on her Instagram page. She gave it an appreciative caption:

"All Glory Be To God !!! "

Fans and friends react to the reunion

Many of the fans of both the singer and his actress mom celebrate their reunion in the comment section.

Official_olumight

"Omo iya eleko ijosi is now a great person God almighty continue to bless you MAYOR and your family "

Olabodebrown

"Mayor of lagos..set' awon"

Ariyo_ibiyemi09

"Golden son in the building mummy miss you."

Mayorkun's mom reacts to his Mother's Day message

On Mother's Day of May 9, 2021, Mayorkun took to his Instagram story to celebrate his mother even though he coyly emphasized the fact that it was a repeated event.

Reacting to his video, his mother expressed amusement as she stated that she didn't mind being celebrated repeatedly.

"Dis Mayor no serious ooo walahi Anyways e no concern me. Greet me as many times as possible. As long as it's Mother's Day in any part of the world, just wish me, ce fini Thanks so much Oko mi You know I can't trade you and your siblings for anything in the whole world. I Love you all"

