Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has taken to social media to motivate women to work hard

On her Instagram page, the movie star claimed that men respect women who have things going for them

Omoni advised her female fans to be bosses and a number of them took the comment section to react to her post

Popular Nigerian movie star, Omoni Oboli, recently took to social media to make a case for hardworking women.

In a new post shared on her verified Instagram page, Omoni addressed her female fans and told them to be bosses.

Explaining her point further, the movie star said that every man respects women who have things going on.

Actress Omoni Oboli advises female fans. Photos: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“Hey ladies… listen, be a BOSS!!! Every man respects a woman who’s got it going on!”

See her post below:

Stop begging a Man for money

The actress’ post raised series of interesting reactions from fans. Read some of their comments below:

Naijajolloftoronto:

"Please tell them... Stop begging a Man for money or attention... Having a Man is icy on the cake, build a bakery. His Icy becomes a choice not obligatory..Aunty tell them.. stop wasting time and living someone else's live. Come out of your shell and be WHO YOU WERE CREATED TO BE. ONE LOVE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Estherasieduefya:

"Na true ooo❤️❤️."

Fabliving101:

"True words."

Radiantlookint:

"Absolutely on point ❤️❤️."

Interesting.

Hard work pays

Big Brother Nigeria 2019 star, Tacha, is no doubt one lady who ruffled a lot of feathers on her rise to stardom and continues to do so as she attains new heights.

Despite the controversies surrounding her, the young lady took to social media to motivate her fans while reminiscing on her life.

In an Instagram post, Tacha preached the importance of working hard to her followers. According to her, hard work pays. To buttress her point, she told them to look at how far she had come.

Source: Legit