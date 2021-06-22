Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to reveal the calibre of men she is interested in dating next

The billionaire daughter is more interested in academic men who have a high affinity for plants and rocks

DJ Cuppy who is currently occupied with taking care of her fur babies, Dudu and Funfun probably thinks they need a father

Nigerian singer and billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy has been single for a while and she recently expressed the kind of men she would love to get with soon.

As opposed to her fashionista sister, Temi who is dating popular singer, Mr Eazi, Cuppy does not want any extra glamour from anyone in the industry as she seems to have developed something for nerds.

DJ Cuppy wants to date a geologist Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In a post she shared via her Instagram story channel, the singer who will jet off to Oxford university soon for her masters, revealed that she would love to date a geologist or botanist and put a nerd emoji beside it.

In her words:

"I want to date a botanist or geologist."

Check out the post below:

DJ cuppy is not into men in the same industry Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Recall DJ Cuppy had earlier revealed that she can not date anyone her Pomeranian babies, Dudu and Funfun do not like.

Dudu and Funfun meet Anthony Joshua

DJ Cuppy excitedly took to social media to reveal that her dogs met boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.

She donned a sleeveless gown, her signature pink wig with shades as she held her babies beside the boxer who had temporarily paused a game of chess to stroke and play with the dogs.

A lot of people asked if a pink wedding would hold soon, seeing as they warmed up to Anthony Joshua.

Source: Legit Newspaper