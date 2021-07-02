Nollywood star Funke Akindele Bello recently took her fans and followers on a trip down memory lane

The actress posted some epic throwback photos from the 2012 Olympic game where she was among torchbearers

One of the photos also captured the movie star with colleague and popular female rap star, Sasha P

Actress Funke Akindele Bello saved her throwback for a Friday as she recently took to Instagram with a post that took her 13.4 million followers on a trip down memory lane.

The celebrated film star flooded her page with some old pictures which were taken during the 2012 Olympic ceremony in the UK.

Actress Funke Akindele seen as an Olympic torchbearer in 2012. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke explained that the pictures were sent to her by a friend and she made sure to thank the individual.

Apparently, the Jenifa actress alongside colleague and female rapper, Sasha P, were among torchbearers during the ceremony.

The Nigerian superstars were spotted together in one of the pictures while another captured Funke alone with a lit torch.

In the caption that accompanied the pictures, the actress gave all thanks to the Lord for making her a force to reckon with.

Check out the post below:

Funke’s post stirs reactions from fans and colleagues

The pictures sparked mixed reactions from colleagues and fans who could remember the ceremony while others expressed surprise.

Read comments spotted below:

itskerenkezia_ said:

"This was in Coventry. No be today God bless you and keep you. 7."

ladyariyike said:

"2012! Wow! I still remember this day like it was yesterday! Jenifa has always been a global brand. Well done. All I see here is Hard work, Consistency, God’s grace, Resilience and a Pure heart, In fact, let me end this statement with - SHE MUST BE OBEYED. ♀️"

iam_therealgem said:

"U have really come a long way in life @funkejenifaakindele and I pray God continues to preserve ur life to keep inspiring people, big love."

patrick_sinachi_ said:

"Omo mama you don hustle for this life o."

JJC dedicates sweet post to wife Funke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that music star and film producer JJC Skillz took to social media to celebrate his wife, Funke Akindele, ahead of their fifth wedding anniversary.

JJC Skillz shared an emotional video made up of series of photos of the time they had spent together.

In his caption, he explained how they have had ups and downs in their relationship and prayed they never have issues they would be unable to forgive and forget.

Source: Legit