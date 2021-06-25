Popular Nigerian music and movie producer, JJC Skillz, recently took to social media to celebrate his wife, Funke Akindele

JJC Skillz shared an emotional video made up of series of photos of the time they had spent together

In his caption, he explained how they have had ups and downs in their relationship and prayed they never have issues they would be unable to forgive and forget

Top Nigerian celebrity couple, Funke Akindele Bello and JJC Skillz, recently had fans in their feelings after they celebrated their love on social media with touching posts.

It all started when JJC took to his page to post a touching video dedicated to his wife as he celebrated her ahead of their fifth wedding anniversary.

The video was a compilation of several photos showing different aspects of their marriage. The movie producer also explained in his caption how their union had its high and low moments.

Ahead of their 5th wedding anniversary, JJC Skillz dedicates sweet song to Funke Akindele. Photos: @jjcskillz, @funkejenifaakindele.

According to JJC, they were like the tongue and teeth who fought everyday but eventually made up.

Speaking further, he said their love will last forever despite the issues they sometimes had. JJC also prayed for them never to have issues that would discourage them from forgiving and forgetting.

In his words:

“AHAN ati EYIN = The tongue and teeth fight every day to speak or eat but they coexist forever. This song is to remind us that we will have ups and downs. But our love will last forever. I pray we never encounter an issue we can’t forgive or forget. Love you always. 5th year anniversary loading.”

See the post below:

Funke Akindele reciprocates hubby's sweet move:

Funke Akindele on the other hand also posted the same video but with a different message. The popular movie star thanked her man for the sweet video as she hailed him as the father of their twins.

She wrote:

“Baba Ibeji for the win!!! Thank you for this lovely video darling! God’s got us o!! ❤️ love you my king!!”

Fans gush over Funke Akindele and her husband's show of love:

Read some of the comments of fans to the touching display of love below:

Nollywoodcitadel:

"Love is a beautiful thing ."

Adeywealthofficial:

"E ma last ...till old Age Boss ❤️."

Laragold40:

"Dear God may my marriage also be beautiful."

Precious_akes:

"Adorable couples."

So touching.

JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele cop brand new rides

It was congratulations galore in the home of the actress and her husband as they continued to win together.

Two days after Funke showed off her tear rubber Lexus SUV, her JJC also got a beautiful brand new car.

In a video shared by the actress on her Instagram story, one could hear her voice as she hailed her husband.

Source: Legit.ng