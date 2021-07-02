A former official of the DSS has reacted to the raid carried out by operatives of the agency on the residence of Sunda Igboho in Ibadan

Dennis Amachree is of the opinion that the self-acclaimed Yoruba rights activist, should have joined Amotekun

Amachree on Friday, July 2, said the weapons, charms recovered during the raid means Igboho is ready for war

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja - Dennis Amachree, a former assistant director with the Department of State Security (DSS) has questioned why self-acclaimed Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho did not join the South-West Security Network Agency known as Amotekun.

Amachree made the disclosure while speaking on Channels Television's breakfast show, Sunrise Daily, on Friday, July 2.

Dennis Amachree said Sunday Igboho, should have joined the South-West Security Network Agency. Photo credit: Sunday Igboho fans

Source: Facebook

The former DSS assistant director in reaction to the raid carried out by operatives on Igboho’s house in Ibadan said with the number of weapons recovered the activist should have joined the security outfit.

Speaking further, Amachree said the loaded magazines stored in Igboho's home means he is ready for war, adding that there are peaceful ways for those going for self-determination.

He went on to note that the raid also a warning to all those who have been stockpiling arms in different parts of the country.

DSS releases photos of charms, weapons recovered from Igboho's house

Amachree’s remarks come a day after the secret service displayed recovered charms and sophisticated weapons used by the self-acclaimed activist.

Also, during a press briefing on the attack on Igboho's house by the spokesman of Nigeria's secret police, Peter Afunanya, displayed telephone sets, and passports seized from Igboho's house.

Moreover, the DSS recovered laptops and other gadgets that were in the possession of Igboho and his accomplices.

DSS declares Sunday Igboho wanted

Meanwhile, Igboho had been declared wanted by the DSS. This was made known on Thursday night, July 1, at a press briefing where it confirmed that a joint team of security operatives raided Igboho's residence in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

It was gathered that Nigeria’s secret police confirmed gunning down two of Igboho’s allies while the rest were subdued and arrested.

DSS spokesman while addressing the media in Abuja also paraded no fewer than 12 suspects (11 male and 1 female) who were apprehended during the operation.

Source: Legit Nigeria