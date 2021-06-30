Bow Wow had to get real about how he feels and expressed that he doesn't want to rap any more because it's just too much for him

When preparing for his Verzuz battle against Soulja Boy, Bow Wow faced a lot of stress and this led him to make the decision

Bow Wow says that he's happy with focusing on other aspects of his entertainment career and not just being a rapper

American rapper Bow Wow used to rule the streets with his rap game but fell off the scene for a while so he could focus on other projects. The rapper is now opening up and saying that he doesn't want to be an MC any more because it causes him too much stress.

Bow Wow took to Instagram to share how much stress he was under when he was preparing for his Verzuz show with Soulja Boy. The rappers went head-to-head and Bow came out on top.

However, even though his show was a success, he had to highlight that it was too much for him to handle and he doesn't really want to rap any more. In the video, Bow Wow spoke about how he feels about what happened when he prepared for the show.

Bow Wow made it clear that he's done with rap after the stress he faced preparing for a show. Image: @shadmoss

Source: UGC

He captioned the post:

"I was soooo stressed putting this show together in 4 days for VERZUZ! What y’all don’t know is our hard drive CRASHED 6 mins before we went live! SEE.”

“Y’all n****s see why I don’t be wanting to rap no more? This is exactly why I’m at peace. I’m at peace man. I like hosting my stuff, making more money than half of y’all rap n****s," said Bow Wow in the footage.

Source: Legit Nigeria