Some members of the Nollywood industry were present at the court to witness Baba Ijesha’s bail hearing and show support for the embattled actor

Also present was veteran Nollywood actor Aderemi aka ‘Olofa Ina’ who shared his thoughts about the case with press men

According to the movie veteran, sleeping with one another was a normal thing in their industry and he begged Iyabo Ojo to lay off the case

In tears, the movie star they had turned Baba Ijesha to a prisoner and the cursed all those who had a hand in it

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Just recently, embattled Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, appeared in court for his hearing and some members of the industry were present to show him support.

Present at the court was veteran Nollywood actor, Aderemi ‘Olofa Ina’ who revealed that he had travelled all the way from Ede in Osun state to witness the event.

Explaining his understanding of events, the actor said he had heard that Baba Ijesha had reportedly slept with someone. According to him, that was a normal occurrence in their industry and no big actress could claim that she had never been slept with by someone in their industry.

Veteran actor Olofa Ina defends Baba Ijesha, curses his detractors. Photos: Goldmyne TV, @babaijesha

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Speaking further, Olofa Ina said that if Baba Ijesha had offended them separately, they should have spoken to him privately rather than making him a prisoner. In tears, he added that he knew those responsible would not go scot free.

Olofa Ina said he had never heard of a person taking another to court over having intimate relations. He claimed to have called Iyabo Ojo to lay off the case but she asked him what he would have done if it was his daughter involved.

The actor replied that he told Iyabo it wasn’t her daughter concerned in the matter and he was addressing her as a father figure and wanted her to forget the whole matter so that it would be resolved in-house. However, the actress reportedly dropped the call on him.

See the full video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Internet users react

The interview with the veteran actor later went viral on social media and Nigerians shared their takes on it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Daddyfreeze:

"I’m as much as this is very annoying it’s also extremely funny so it’s funnoying... This our mentality en….."

Sir_tijaja:

"You start to see why alot people go for jungle justice. If to Princess don arrange boys wey go castrate Ijebu, na another matter we for dey settle. Ijebu will be back on your TV screen and there is nothing we can do about it."

Eesha_sal:

"No no no!!!!This is crazy!!! This man needs to be jailed!!!!!! He says it’s a normal thing.Can you imagine. May God give us good fathers,husbands and brothers,so they won’t think like this."

Lanreay:

"Why are we promoting uninformed people and their views?"

Shakiraade:

"This is the most disgusting statement I ever heard… this one too is an elder? Tueh!"

Ezekaworld.bale:

"It's the normalisation of immoral things that has kept Nigeria from attending great heights."

Nawa o.

Baba Ijesha's bail set at N2 million

Vanguard reported that the embattled actor reinforced his defence against the allegations levelled against him by hiring two Senior Advocates of Nigeria and six junior counsels.

BBC Pidgin reported that the actor granted the embattled actor bail to the tune of N2m with sureties. The judge who presided over the matter said Baba Ijesha must meet his bail condition in seven days.

The Lagos state government established a criminal case against the actor and recommended to face a five-count charge.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit