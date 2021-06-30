A few days ago, Nigerians took to social media to air their views after actresses Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing Sunday were banned by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

The actresses were blacklisted by the movie association due to their utterances during Baba Ijesha's case of molestation.

Jide Kosoko who presided over the press conference made a controversial statement about frustrating whoever thinks they are above the law out of the industry.

Celebs who criticised TAMPAN's ban on Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing. Photos: @adeolufunsho, @maryremmynjoku, @mrmacaroni

That statement did not go down well with a lot of Nigerians including some movie practitioners who spoke out on the issue.

Legit.ng lists four movie practitioners who addressed the ban of Iyabo and Nkechi

1. Mr Macaroni

The comedian stated that TAMPAN should have held a press conference to state their stand on Baba Ijesha's issue. According to him, if Iyabo Ojo went too far on the issue, Yomi Fabiyi also did.

He said accountability must be demanded from individuals and not just the government.

2. Mary Remmy Njoku

According to the actress and movie director, both Iyabo and Nkechi did not overreact to Baba Ijesha's issue. She appreciated both women for using their time and platform to speak up.

3. Funsho Adeolu

The actor said he is ashamed of TAMPAN, a local association that does not have the interest of members at heart. Adeola said he was ashamed of them.

4. Ego Boyo

The legendary actress said she was not shocked by TAMPAN's decision to silence Iyabo Ojo just because she vehemently addressed the issue.

Nigerians speak

A lot of Nigerians also criticised TAMPAN's statement towards the actresses.

tennyduduirene:

"I think they are just envious old men who believe r8pe victims should keep quiet just because they are women. I lost my respect for Oga Bello and Jide Kosoko. As for Latin, he is irrelevant."

beauti_cindy:

"Did they blacklist baba ijesha?.....sometimes it seems these old men including Buhari is the problem we have in Nigeria. You could have just warned them."

nancylove792:

"Anything you support openly you also guilty of it! Shabi he has girls? All his children and grandchildren will definitely meet baba Ijesha likes!"

phunmmexy:

"Baba olofa ina needs to be blacklisted as well because he came out publicly to rubbish TAMPAN and till now nothing has been done."

tokunbobakre:

"Yeye TAMPAN, mtcheewww...I lost all respect for this lot."

'We cannot be silenced' - Nkechi and Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actresses refused to cower in fear as they reacted to TAMPAN's ban.

Iyabo stated that a lot of children endure abuse because they will be bullied by the society that is meant to protect them. The mum of two reiterated that she can never be silenced.

Nkechi Blessing, on the other hand, took to her Instagram story channel saying that she is not ready to give attention to irrelevant issues and rained prayers against people ready to bring her down.

