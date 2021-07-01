An old friend of popular Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, penned down a lengthy note to the music star on social media

Daffy Blanco reached out to Peruzzi after having a troubling dream about him dying and how it affected her

The young lady, who had accused the singer of assault in the past, said she was happy it was just a dream and spoke on the importance of forgiveness

A young lady identified as Daffy Blanco who is a former friend of Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, has shared the troubling dream she had about the singer.

In a lengthy note shared on her Instagram page, the lady who had gone viral in the past over claims that the singer had molested her advised Peruzzi to be careful.

According to her, she recently came across videos she had with the singer when they were still on good terms and how they laughed and played together.

Daffy Blanco reaches out to Peruzzi after dreaming out his death. Photos: @peruzzi_vibes, @daffyblanco

Speaking further, she said they were once cool and bonded over the death of their mothers among other things.

However, Daffy Blanco added that she had a troubling dream where Peruzzi was dead. The lady revealed that she was crying and very emotional in the dream over his demise.

She eventually woke up and thanked God it hadn’t been a real situation. Blanco however advised the singer to take care of himself and be safe.

Daffy also spoke on forgiveness and how life is too short to hold a grudge.

Her post reads in part:

“Day before yesterday I had a bad dream that he was gone... In that very dream I was crying and so emotional I kept saying no no it's not possible, Not My Huncho ....! When I woke up I thanked god that it was just a dream.Please take care of yourself please be safe ...!!! Life to short for me to hold grudges in forgiveness we heal. Love wins ❤️❤️.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Daffy's post

As expected, Daffy Blanco’s alleged dream about Peruzzi raised a lot of reactions from fans. Some of them were troubled. Read a few comments below:

_Oreoluwami:

“God forbid bad dreams coming to reality. 30bg should just do fasting and prayer.”

Alhajaadejokeabenigold:

“See how people are condemned her dream and when the things happen now, you guys are too quick to type R.I.P what a shame I pray none of them will die untimely.”

Science_231_:

“Which kind Clout pro max is this ”

Princewhite_:

“He will not die premature death.”

Therealshynee:

“Keep your bad dream to yourself.”

5minstop_ff:

“Why can’t you message him privately, Are we Perruzi for God sake.”

Andyblayz:

“The whole 30gb should engage in some fasting or deliverance! Cause boy! These dreams are beginning to be too much!”

Peruzzi reacts to news of Daffy Blanco's dream

It also wasn't long before Peruzzi got wind of Daffy's post and he reacted to it on his Instagram page.

According to him, no weapon fashioned against him would prosper.

See the post below:

Hmm.

Davido’s associate Obama DMW dies after suspected heart failure

Daffy Blanco’s dream is coming after popular Nigerian singer, Davido, lost one of his closest aides, Obama DMW on June 29, 2021.

According to online reports, the young man died of heart failure. It was stated that he drove himself to the hospital and was admitted after complaining of breathing difficulties. Unfortunately, he died a few hours later.

Obama's friends shared a video showing the hospital where he was admitted before his death.

