Veteran Nigerian singer, Daddy Showkey, has joined numerous celebrities to react to the death of Davido’s close aide, Obama DMW

The music star shared an emotional video on his Instagram page where he spoke to fans on the importance of taking care of their health and bodies

Showkey advised people not to overdo things such as smoking and drinking because it would tell on their bodies eventually

Popular Nigerian music star, Daddy Showkey, like many other Nigerian celebrities, has mourned the death of top singer, Davido’s associate, Obama DMW.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the singer used Obama’s death as an opportunity to send a message to his fans on the importance of working out and taking care of their bodies.

In an emotional video shared on his page, Showkey said it was important for people to know the situation of their bodies, know the state of their health and to do medical checks at the hospital.

Daddy Showkey reacts to Obama DMW’s death. Photos: @daddyshowkey, @obama_dmw

Source: Instagram

Speaking further, the music star said that some people were fond of smoking and drinking different things everyday even when it would all tell on their bodies eventually.

Showkey lamented the rate at which young people were dying in recent times and lambasted those who made a public show of smoking and drinking. According to him, they were encouraging others to do same.

In his words:

“You see why we are shouting about you people taking care of your health. Know the situation of your body. Go to the hospital, do medical check-up just to know the situation of your body. All these people every day you smoke this, smoke that, you drink anyhow. At the end of the day, it is your body everything tells on.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Showkey's message

A number of fans and internet users reacted to the veteran singer’s video which later went viral. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Iamhenriemet:

“We all going to die baba nobody know how so live life b4 life leave u oo.”

Btg_sdn_bhd:

“Exactly Baba. This is what I was telling one of my folk yesterday. This guys smokes all kind of substance and drink plenty alcohol on a daily with a little sleep ooo, Our body is not a machine . PEOPLE !!! in fact nobody be strong man !!!! Me almost die from drinking alone! Na the fact say I dey exercise safe my life , I will never never walk that road again !!!!”

Crypto_conect:

“Our youth need to care for their health very important, every day drink and smoke, no time to exercise. Let us add healthy routines exercises to our lifestyle.”

Adeoluolatomide:

“Valid message. Wrong timing.”

Blinxcavalli:

“If you like work out from now till tomorrow, when it's your turn you must answer the call. May God teach us to number our days so we can apply our hearts to wisdom. RIP 44 ”

Iamstanlouis:

“I understand his Point. As a public image who has a smoking habit, you shouldn’t always flaunt it online for your followers to see because that will encourage the younger ones to think smoking is a normal thing and a normal way of life to be a Guy.”

Hmm.

Source: Legit