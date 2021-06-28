Dating coach and matchmaker, Nkpubre Arit Edet, said there is no particular gender that reserves the right to express interest in the other

She explained that unresolved heartbreak can make a woman be single even at 40, she said the same reason goes for men too

Edet mentioned that some are focused on other aspects of life and did not dedicate their thoughts to finding a spouse till 40 among other reasons given

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular dating coach and matchmaking expert, Nkpubre Arit Edet of Lagos Matchmaker, has highlighted reasons many have remained unmarried.

She stated that unresolved heartbreak can make a woman be single even at 40.

The revered relationship coach said:

"There are too many reasons why a woman would be unmarried at 40 and these reasons are the same for men. I don’t think it’s gender-focused. A person could be unmarried at 40 because they simply don’t have marriage as part of their life plan. They had a bad experience in a relationship and haven’t healed yet. Also because they are widowed or divorced and not willing to give love another try."

Matchmaker Nkpubre Arit Edet Highlights 9 Reasons a Lady Is Unmarried at 40

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nkpubre Arit Edet continued:

"Another reason may be they are too focused on work and have not really given themselves time to be social. They don’t go out and never meet anyone. They have a strict list of what their future spouse should have so dismissed others too soon. They are concerned with the type of spouse their family tells them to have so they feel like they don’t have a choice in choosing a spouse. They have bad qualities that could be a general turn-off, are defensive, and unwilling to change. They were focused on other aspects of life and didn’t dedicate their thoughts to finding a spouse till 40. They are single ‘I am married to Jesus, Satan leave me alone."

Nkpubre Arit Edet also addressed women on the awkward circumstance of having to be the first to make their feeling known to a man they love.

Said she:

“I think it’s nice to have the option to choose who I am interested in first and then see if they are interested in me too.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She continued:

“Yes, I would advise anyone interested in a person to let it be known to that individual. I don’t think there is a particular gender that reserves the right to express their interest.”

Bad qualities, Edet opined, could be a general turn-off and make it difficult for those prospecting for a relationship to find partners.

Speaking further, she noted that her business has been able to thrive despite the prevailing security state of the nation.

“My business has continued to thrive despite the prevalent insecurity challenges in Nigeria. It has surprisingly affected Lagos matchmaker positively because more people stay indoors, try to meet others, and have a social life online. It has worked to our advantage”.

Adekunle God advises fans to marry right

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold is one of the men who got gifts on Father's Day on Sunday, June 20, for being a great dad from his wife singer Simi and their daughter Adejare.

The Ire crooner was excited about his gift as he took to social media to gush over his wife as he shared what he received from Simi on his Instagram story.

In the photo he shared online, a Nintendo Game Boy handheld console was seen beside the package it was sent with.

A short note accompanied the gift and it read: "Happy Father's Day, Moruf. From Magic and Sofiat."

Declaring his love for Simi, Adekunle Gold then advised his male followers to marry right.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng