A former senator of the federal republic of Nigeria, Olabiyi Durojaiye, has called for the strengthening of security architecture in the country

Durojaiye explained that the 2023 general elections may not hold if the country's unity, peace and tranquility are threatened

According to him, Nigerians would have to choose between the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others

Lagos - Olabiyi Durojaiye, a former presidential aspirant and senator in the fourth republic, has said that Nigerians would soon choose who would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

In an exclusive interview with The Punch, the former senator noted that the country must be stable before talking of the next general election.

A former presidential aspirant has said that Nigerians would choose between Tinubu and others in 2023.

Legit.ng gathered that the federal government must ensure there is a constitution that is workable and acceptable to the people.

Speaking on the alleged presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Durojaiye noted that the former governor of Lagos state is formidable and experienced to lead Nigeria.

He said:

"When we get to the election, Asiwaju is a formidable, experienced person, the type that could contest the presidency in any country. There will be others too who will come and the people will decide who they prefer. They will look at their pedigree and background."

No ethnic group should marginalise others

The ex-senator said that those who believe the country belongs to an exclusive class should learn the lesson that they cannot hold it for long.

He added that the youth would have confidence and faith in their own future, adding that they seem to have no faith.

Durojaiye further noted:

"Most things that are at the federal level should be devolved and then when we have an election, it will be smooth sailing. We will be able to take the most experienced and competent candidates at that time. We don’t know how many are coming yet. But I have nothing against Asiwaju."

