Former Barcelona gaffer Luis Enrique has called Lionel Messi a genius who is at the top of his career

The Argentina international turned 34 on Thursday, June 24, and has been getting praises from fans and teammates

Enrique who coached Lionel Messi for three years at Barcelona stated that the Argentina is a blessing to football

Lionel Messi who is the current holder of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award has been described as a genius by former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique joining football fraternities in the world who are celebrating the Argentine.

Messi turned 34 on Thursday, June 24, and the Barcelona captain has been getting messages of felicitation from football fans in many parts of the world.

Known as a one man club, Lionel Messi has forever registered his name in the history books of football considering all the records he has set so far in his career.

Between the year 2014 and 2017, Lionel Messi played under Luis Enrique and they won the Champions League and La Liga together before the now Spain coach left Camp Nou.

According to the report on GOAL and Marca, Luiz Enrique explained that Lionel Messi is a player who does not like losing any match.

"It’s impossible to carry the ball so close at that speed.

"Losing for Messi is very hard for him. You could see it the next day, after the match. In football, Leo Messi is a genius, clearly, just like Beethoven or Dali."

With few days remaining, Barcelona fans are expecting Lionel Messi to sign a new deal with the Spanish giants.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Scaloni Lionel who is the head coach of the Argentine national senior men's team stated clearly that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi looks tired as the team counts on him.

This statement comes after Argentina beat Paraguay 1-0 on Monday night, June 21, to reach the quarterfinals of the ongoing Copa America winning all their games in Group A.

Argentina started the encounter impressively looking for the early goal against Paraguay and they had to wait until the 10th minute before scoring through Alejandro Gomez who got nice assist from Angel Di Maria.

Five minutes later, Angel Di Maria delivered another superb pass which found Lionel Messi in the box, but the Barcelona star was unable to beat goalkeeper Anthony Silva.

