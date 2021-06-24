Marrying a beautiful wife is one of the dreams of many men and this doesn't exclude Christian clerics. When you visit a Nigerian church, there is always this woman who is supporting the general overseer: that is his wife. One thing then comes to your mind: this woman is beautiful.

On the basis of the foregoing, Legit.ng presents 5 beautiful wives of popular Nigerian pastors.

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

1. Nike Adeyemi

Pastor Nike Adeyemi is the wife of Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Centre. Pastor Nike's beauty is visible to the blind and her smile is as bright as the sun. Oh, she's a pastor's wife, let me stop now.

The 54-year-old woman is the principal consultant at Gabriel and Princess Limited, a training and consulting company specialising in work-life balance., according to nikeadeyemi.com.

Pastor Nike is a mother of three beautiful children.

Nike Adeyemi was born on April 11, 1967. Photo credit: @nikeadeyemi

Source: Instagram

2. Pastor Modele Fatoyinbo

Pastor Modele Fatoyinbo is the wife of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Common Wealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA).

She is the founder of Beautiful and Blessed (BnB), a platform which was created to provide an avenue to reach women globally without barriers of space and time, according to decreeyourday.com.

Pastor Mo as she is fondly called also founded the COZA Ladies Network which was born out of her desire to see women excel in every area of their lives.

3. Ifeanyi Adeferasin

The beautiful woman is a co-pastor of House On The Rock church and founder of the Woman To Woman Ministry.

She and Pastor Paul Adefarasin walked down the aisle in 1995.

4. Pastor Foluke Adeboye

She is the wife of Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Pastor Foluke fondly called Mummy GO has been married to her husband since 1967. She was officially ordained a pastor in 1996.

The 73-year-old woman is a dutiful wife, a devoted mother and grandmother, a tireless evangelist, a hospitable and seasoned teacher with passion for excellence at all levels of education.

5. Faith Oyedepo

Faith Oyedepo is the wife of Bishop David Oyedepo of Winner's Chapel. She has been married to her husband since 1982.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

7 Nigerian pastors with private jets

Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop David Oyedepo made the list of seven Nigerian pastors with private jets.

Bishop Oyedepo Bishop David Oyedepo is the founder of Winners' Chapel and a respected man of God who is a role model to many people around the world.

Oyedepo is the chancellor of Covenant University and Landmark University. He was named in 2011 by Forbes magazine as being the richest pastor in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng