During the recently aired fourth episode of the BBNaija reunion show, some of the housemates recounted things that happened in the house

One of the housemates, Trikytee, explained the ‘love triangle’ dynamics that went down between Wathoni, Bright O and Dorathy

According to Triky, he knew both ladies liked Bright O but he wasn’t sure the male housemate reciprocated their feelings

The BBNaija reunion show recently kicked off but has been filled with highlights that have got fans buzzing on social media.

During the fourth episode of the show, the relationship between BrightO, Dorathy, and Wathoni was analysed.

One of the housemates, Trikytee, shared his insight on their messy love triangle and explained things according to how he saw them.

During the show, a clip was played of the moment Dorathy confided in Lucy that she liked BrightO and even told him that she wanted a kiss.

Trikytee speaks on the feelings between BrightO, Wathoni and Dorathy. Photos: @trikytee, @wathonianyansi, @thedorathybachor, @thebrighto

Source: Instagram

Another clip was also played of Wathoni questioning BrightO for asking her to be on his bed while also asking someone else the same thing.

Trikytee gives a breakdown of the BrightO-Wathoni-Dorathy triangle

Triky then explained how Dorathy and Wathoni liked Bright but felt the male housemate was just neutral in his feelings for both ladies.

Speaking further, Triky recounted how Wathoni loved to inject Bright into any topic and it made her likeness for him obvious.

Triky said he felt BrightO was in more control of the situation and dictated the terms. He also added that he knew Bright and Wathoni wouldn’t work out because the feeling wasn’t mutual.

In Trikytee’s words:

“I knew that whatever anybody would have with BrightO was just doomed to sink. I really couldn’t predict BrightO.”

Triky however said he didn’t confide in Wathoni about how her feeling for BrightO wasn’t mutual because he wanted her to discover it herself and didn’t want it to seem like he had an interest in her.

See the video below:

Fans speak on Triky's analysis:

Read some of the reactions from fans to TrikyTee’s breakdown:

Josephinerayatim:

"BrightO the man with two wives."

Rukky_akans:

"Things dey happen o."

Interesting.

Tolani Baj slams Prince, says he wasn't man enough

In a recent episode, Prince also got the chance to express his mind about Tolani Baj going after Vee's man in the house even though they were best friends.

Tolani found Prince's statement funny and after laughing, she said that if he had been man enough, she would not have gone after Neo.

In her words:

"I wanted to use Neo to make you jealous, and let you know how a man should be because you're definitely not a man."

