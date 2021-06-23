Sergio Aguero's mural in a building in the city of Manchester is about to be wiped out

The 32-year-old left Man City after ten years at the Etihad winning five league titles

The work of art was about Aguero when scored the crucial goal that City the Premier League title

The Argentine forward is the clubs most decorated player scoring over 200 goals

Sergio Aguero's painting is on the verge of being removed from a noticeable building in the city of Man City, TYC Sports.

The artwork was used to honour the Argentine striker who clinched the Premier League trophy for the citizens on the last day.

Aguero scored in the 94th minute against Queens Park Rangers and pulled off his shirt sending the fans to rapturous celebrations at the Etihad.

Sergio Aguero's large painting in Manchester is about to be wiped off after leaving for Barcelona. Photo by Jose Coelho

The 32-year-old left City to Barcelona as a free agent after spending ten fulfilling years since joining the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

The mural is about to be erased from building in an obvious part of the city not regarding the good deeds Aguero has done for the club.

He won five Premier League tiles and and scored a brace on the final day of last season against Everton at the Etihad to bid farewell ton the fans.

His last game for City was in the Champions League final loss to Chelsea back in May as he bid farewell to the fans to move to Camp Nou.

