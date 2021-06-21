Nigerians celebrated Father's Day on Sunday, June 20, and celebrities were not left out as they took to social media to share photos of their husband and dads.

However, some female celebrities shared lovely photos with beautiful captions to celebrate themselves on the day

While some posts got Nigerians gushing, others did not please a lot of people.

Nigerian celebrity single mothers who celebrated themselves on Father's Day. Photos: @tontolet, @iamyvonnejegede, @officialwaje

Legit.ng list six celebrity single mothers who celebrated themselves on Father's Day.

1. Tonto Dikeh

Since she separated from her husband, the actress has taken the responsibility of both dad and mum to her son King seriously and she does not care what anyone has to say.

She, however, celebrated with a difference this year. The mum of one advised single mothers whose partners want to reach out to their children not to deny them the opportunity.

Read her full message below:

2. Georgina Onuoha

The mother of two said situation forced her into becoming a single mother and she has held it down for her daughters in the past 11 years.

She, however, appreciated women filling the void and the amazing men doing great things for their families.

3. Waje

The mother of one had just simple words to celebrate herself.

Sharing a photos with her daughter, the singer captioned the post with Happy Father's Day.

4. Mercy Aigbe

The actress stated that she has been responsible for her two kids, noting that she deserves to celebrate herself on Father's Day.

Her ex-husband Lanre Gentry did not agree with her post and he stated that he helped her pay the school fees of her daughter who is another man's daughter.

5. Yvonne Jegede

The mother of one celebrated Father's Day with a photo of her dad and son. However, she took to Tonto Dikeh's comment section to celebrate herself.

6. Tboss

The reality star shared how she did not envisage a life of single parenthood but life forced her into it. She went on to note how motherhood is but she keeps showing up for her daughter.

The mother of one then celebrated herself for Father's Day.

7. Damilola Adegbite

The mother of one shared a post urging parents whose partners want to be in the lives of their kids to allow them.

