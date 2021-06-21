Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, has taken to social media with a hilarious video to celebrate her dad on Father's Day

The actress' father revealed to the shock of his daughter that her worst performance in school was his favourite moment

The movie star also penned beautiful and appreciative words to her father, who is also her best friend

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Father's Day was celebrated on June 20 and different Nigerian celebrities took to social media to celebrate their fathers.

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye shared a hilarious moment with her father and also penned heart-melting words to him.

Bimbo Ademoye's dad talked about her woeful result. Photo credit: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Daddy's favourite moment

The actress who was in the car with her father asked him to tell her his favourite moment with her and to her shock, he talked about the time she had failed woefully in school.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to him, she had come home that day with her result and everything in it was zero.

The wide smile on Bimbo's face faded into shock before she told him her camera was on.

Bimbo celebrates her dad

The actress in her caption described her father in the most loving way possible, she said she would love to be his daughter all over again.

She also revealed the different roles her father plays in her life.

"My sunrise on the darkest day. My best friend amd one true love. Happy father's day my rock. You are the absolute reason. My back bone , in the next life, you better be my daddy. If not your blood gonna dry ."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Check out the post below:

Fans and colleagues react

A lot of people found the actress' video funny and they took to the comment section with different reactions.

Read some comments below:

Adesuaetomi:

"Lmaoooo. He remains the greatest."

Kennethokolie:

"Casted!!!"

Paschalinealex24:

"He finally dragged her. Bims. Lol."

Janepeters_fashions:

"Omooo, you go drop us the full video ooo. you got everything zero laidis?"

Sabitalkofficial:

"She said whaaaatt?"

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

DJ Cuppy celebrates Father's Day

DJ Cuppy joined thousands of people around the world who celebrated their fathers on June 20, set aside as Father's Day.

Taking to her Instagram story, the singer put together series of photos showing the moments where she does different things with and for her dad.

Some of the things Cuppy does with her dad include travelling, attending business meetings, doing business with him, partying and smashing goals.

Source: Legit