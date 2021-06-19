Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has taken to social media to give fans a glimpsed into the motherhood experience

In the hilarious video, the mother of four is seen trying to make her youngest child, Divine's hair as she moves about

The movie star shared the video via her Instagram page as she asked fellow mothers about their own experiences

When it comes to premium and fun content on family life, trust Mercy Johnson-Okojie to always deliver.

The actress is seen trying to make her daughter's hair. Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood star and mother of four beautiful children recently left her fans amused after she took to her Instagram page to share a new video, this time featuring her youngest child, Divine.

In the video, the actress is seen trying to part and catch the toddler's hair into mini puffs. However, her effort to do so is met with Divine's constant movement from one part of the house to the other.

Sharing the funny video, the Kogi-born star captioned:

"The drama to make hair in this house ehhh, mums can you relate?"

Watch video below:

Fun aunty

A while ago, Mercy shared a video of herself having great fun with her children. The movie star who is undoubtedly one of the cool mums around was seen playing in the rain with her children, nieces and their cousins.

In the minute-long video, Mercy and her clan were seen marching in the rain, dancing around and one of them even pushed the actress inside their massive swimming pool.

The short clip was filled with fun, laughter, happiness, memories and fans could not help but gush over them.

Still on Mercy Johnson

The funny actress, a few days ago, got fans and colleagues hailing her over a video she recently dropped on social media.

The movie star on her Instagram page, shared a video of herself displaying her musical talent and showing off her voice range.

Mercy who looked all dolled up sang a gospel song and hit different notes as she sang beautifully in the room.

