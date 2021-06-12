Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson recently shared a video that got fans and colleagues gushing over her

The mum of four proved to everyone in the video that she could have a career in music if she wanted to

The actress also sent out word to her haters who think she cannot sing to apologise to her for ever doubting her talent

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has got fans and colleagues hailing her over a video she recently dropped on social media.

The movie star on her Instagram page, shared a video of herself displaying her musical talent and showing off her voice range.

Mercy Johnson impressed fans and colleagues with her voice Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Mercy says she is Janet Jackson

Mercy who looked all dolled up sang a gospel song and hit different notes as she sang beautifully in the room.

After doing the number she likened herself to Janet Jackson saying that for everytime people praised the International superstar for her incredible voice, they are indirectly praising her too.

Taking to the caption, the mum of four urged people who have ever doubted that she could sing to apologise to her.

She also noted that her haters would say that it was the empty room and echo that made her sound better.

The actress wrote:

"For all of una wey say i nor sabi sing, apologise to me now o, plus bad belle people will say na empty room and the echo help me."

Watch the video below:

Fans and colleagues praise Mercy's voice

Toyin_abraham:

"@mercyjohnsonokojie you sabi jare, make we enter studio."

Babarex0:

"Waooo. What God cannot do does not exist. He changed wack voice to almost good."

Officialwaje:

"God loves the voice like that!"

Naomiclassik:

"Sis oya lemme be your voice coach."

Mandyluxurybags:

"Our Nigerian Janet Jackson."

Mercy Johnson goes blonde

Mercy Johnson Okojie left fans in awe after making yet another dramatic hairstyle change with her hair colour.

While the actress has in the past, rocked some bold and daring looks for her various movie roles, this new look appears to have been born out of a personal decision.

Taking to her Instagram page of over ten million followers, Johnson-Okojie shared a photo of herself rocking a vibrant ankara dress, spotting her blond new buzzcut look.

