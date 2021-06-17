Nollywood actor Sunkanmi Omobolanle got dragged after he liked a post by Iyabo Ojo's bestie who she currently has a problem with

Omo Brish had posted a lovely photo and Omobolanle was one of the several celebrities who liked it

According to one of the women, the actor is one of the people who are quick to drop comments when industry fights happen

As the fight between Iyabo Ojo and her best friend, Omo Brish gathers momentum, some fans have started to take out anger on other celebrities caught in the middle.

Omo Brish had posted a beautiful photo on her Instagram page and just like thousands of fans and probably some colleagues, actor Sunkanmi Omobolanle also dropped emojis as complements.

Sunkanmi Omobolanle commented on Omo Brish's post.

Source: Instagram

The actor's action did not go down well with two women who did not hold back in dragging him.

Check out the post below:

Sunkanmi Omobolanle called a yahoo boy

@anuomowunmi blasted the actor for refusing to mind his business and noted that some celebrities are quick to drop comments when situations like Iyabo Ojo and her bestie's come up. She ended her statement of insult by tagging the actor a yahoo boy.

Refusing to be insulted in such manner, the actor said that she must have typed the wrong handle because she does not have any business with him.

Another woman, @bimbo_coker simply called him a mad man and a yahoo boy to which Omobolanle calmly noted that her case was pitiful.

Check out the exchange below:

Sunkanmi Omobolanle replies women who tagged him a fraudster

Source: Instagram

Fans of the actor also joined him in replying the women, read some of the comments below:

Prettyg011:

"But this is so wrong now, he admired the write up and he made a comment, there's nothing wrong with that, don't be too quick to judge as well."

Omowunmiiiiiiii:

"@anuomowunmi, you’re so wrong madam and you’re a still abusing him. Was he talking to you before you attacked him, you’re the one not minding your business. He commented on a post and you started abusing him, mind your fuc*king business joor oversabi."

Ajibolaogunjobi:

"Why would you talk like that???? Someone cannot like picture in peace again. This is how you people cause fight."

Prettyg011:

"@omowunmiiiiiiii seriously I think she's having scoin scoin in her head."

Twistaramide:

"Anu you no want curse and you they insult person, see her cheek."

