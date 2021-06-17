Kemi Olunloyo in Tears As She Explains How Iyabo Ojo’s Former PA Sent Her to Prison and Framed the Actress
- Controversial Nigerian media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, recently shared an update about her past beef with Iyabo Ojo
- Olunloyo who had accused Ojo in the past of sending her to prison has now claimed that it was actually the actress’ former PA responsible
- She claimed the PA, Gbeminiyi, sent her a fake tip which she tried to investigate and was later arrested for
- The controversial journalist was in tears as she recounted how she lost her livelihood among other things due to spending time in jail
Popular Nigerian media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has taken to social media to speak on her past issue with actress, Iyabo Ojo, and to also absolve her of any blame.
In a new video posted on the controversial journalist’s Instagram page, she spoke on the current beef between Iyabo Ojo and her long-time friend, Omo Brish and how Ojo’s former PA, Gbeminiyi, has a hand in it.
Olunloyo said Gbeminiyi changed her life and stole her livelihood after she was sent to prison. She also referred to her as the devil.
The journalist recounted how the PA wrote an eight-page letter and sent it to her as a news tip. According to her, she posted the first page in her bid to investigate it and was later arrested. Olunloyo said she was tortured in prison.
The journalist added that the phone number attached to the news tip was traced and it was eventually discovered to be from Iyabo Ojo Pinky’s Room. And upon further investigation, it was known that her PA sent the message after she was estranged from the actress.
Olunloyo who was in tears continued to explain how much her life changed by her prison experience.
Iyabo Ojo exposes PA who wrecked her business after sponsoring her in uni, buying her a car, taking her abroad
The journalist’s caption reads in part:
“Gbeminiyi every day for the thief, one day for the owner. I knew this day will come. You SENT ME TO PRISON! In your quest to destroy Iyabo, you wrote 8 pages of lies and sent it as a newstip to a Journalist who investigates men of God and lied that Iyabo was having an affair with one. You claimed the church members wanted their car back that a pastor dashed her. You sent me to prison and created strife between me an an INNOCENT ACTRESS AND PASTOR. You started the series of events that ruined my life, my business, my health and my livelihood. Omo oloriburuku I have the court case files, remember it was Iyabo's NGO phone that sent the fake news tip and YOU WERE THE ONE CARRYING IT while I was fighting Iyabo blindly after I came out of prison.”
You openly beat and humiliated me: Iyabo Ojo's ex PA speaks up as actress drags her into fight with Omo Brish
See the post below:
Fans react
jimsonalonge:
"So sorry you’ve gone through a lot."
thequeen.009:
"Just can't hold my tears seeing you cry Dr Kemi It is well. Her end has finally come!"
hemmyteetee:
"It's ok ma'am she will suffer."
Iyabo Ojo calls out former PA Gbeminiyi Adegbola 'Valentynoh'
This is coming after Iyabo Ojo recently called out her former PA, Gbeminiyi Adegbola Valentynoh, and accused her of ruining her businesses even after being treated like her daughter.
In a lengthy note on her Instagram page, Iyabo recounted how she discovered Gbemi had been stealing from her and using her own account number to collect payment from customers.
The actress said she had to sack all her staff and close down her stores in Ikeja because she felt they were the ones trying to wreck her.
Industry fight loading: Iyabo Ojo calls out bestie Omo Brish for shading her with late mum's illness
Iyabo Ojo then recounted how she supported her PA all through her university days, paid her medical bills, fed and clothed her and even flew her on different all-expense paid trips abroad and even bought her a car.
Source: Legit