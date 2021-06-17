Controversial Nigerian media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, recently shared an update about her past beef with Iyabo Ojo

Olunloyo who had accused Ojo in the past of sending her to prison has now claimed that it was actually the actress’ former PA responsible

She claimed the PA, Gbeminiyi, sent her a fake tip which she tried to investigate and was later arrested for

The controversial journalist was in tears as she recounted how she lost her livelihood among other things due to spending time in jail

Popular Nigerian media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has taken to social media to speak on her past issue with actress, Iyabo Ojo, and to also absolve her of any blame.

In a new video posted on the controversial journalist’s Instagram page, she spoke on the current beef between Iyabo Ojo and her long-time friend, Omo Brish and how Ojo’s former PA, Gbeminiyi, has a hand in it.

Olunloyo said Gbeminiyi changed her life and stole her livelihood after she was sent to prison. She also referred to her as the devil.

Kemi Olunloyo absolves Iyabo Ojo of any blame, says she didn't have a hand in sending her to prison but it was her ex-PA, Gbeminiyi. Photos: @kemiolunloyo, @valentynoh, @iyaboojofespris

The journalist recounted how the PA wrote an eight-page letter and sent it to her as a news tip. According to her, she posted the first page in her bid to investigate it and was later arrested. Olunloyo said she was tortured in prison.

The journalist added that the phone number attached to the news tip was traced and it was eventually discovered to be from Iyabo Ojo Pinky’s Room. And upon further investigation, it was known that her PA sent the message after she was estranged from the actress.

Olunloyo who was in tears continued to explain how much her life changed by her prison experience.

The journalist’s caption reads in part:

“Gbeminiyi every day for the thief, one day for the owner. I knew this day will come. You SENT ME TO PRISON! In your quest to destroy Iyabo, you wrote 8 pages of lies and sent it as a newstip to a Journalist who investigates men of God and lied that Iyabo was having an affair with one. You claimed the church members wanted their car back that a pastor dashed her. You sent me to prison and created strife between me an an INNOCENT ACTRESS AND PASTOR. You started the series of events that ruined my life, my business, my health and my livelihood. Omo oloriburuku I have the court case files, remember it was Iyabo's NGO phone that sent the fake news tip and YOU WERE THE ONE CARRYING IT while I was fighting Iyabo blindly after I came out of prison.”

See the post below:

"So sorry you’ve gone through a lot."

"Just can't hold my tears seeing you cry Dr Kemi It is well. Her end has finally come!"

"It's ok ma'am she will suffer."

Iyabo Ojo calls out former PA Gbeminiyi Adegbola 'Valentynoh'

This is coming after Iyabo Ojo recently called out her former PA, Gbeminiyi Adegbola Valentynoh, and accused her of ruining her businesses even after being treated like her daughter.

In a lengthy note on her Instagram page, Iyabo recounted how she discovered Gbemi had been stealing from her and using her own account number to collect payment from customers.

The actress said she had to sack all her staff and close down her stores in Ikeja because she felt they were the ones trying to wreck her.

Iyabo Ojo then recounted how she supported her PA all through her university days, paid her medical bills, fed and clothed her and even flew her on different all-expense paid trips abroad and even bought her a car.

Source: Legit