The dreaded Bakassi Boys have returned to hunt evildoers, criminals in the southeastern part of the country

According to report, the return of the boys is still clouded in mystery as no one knows who invited them

Meanwhile, the police, while reacting to the incident claimed that they are not aware of the development

A report has it that Bakassi Boys, a vigilante group in the southeast, have returned to some parts of Awka, Anambra state capital.

Daily Trust reports that they were seen in two vans, singing, and warning criminals.

In southeast, Bakassi Boys have returned to fight crime. Photo: Jude Geoman/screenshot

The report said nobody could confirm who invited the dreaded vigilante group as some people had earlier thought of bringing them back, New Telegraph reports.

But a source said:

“The boys came mainly for alleged cult groups which have taken over Awka town in recent time without any response from the Police. I think they were invited by traders.”

The dreaded vigilante group are usually armed with machetes and guns and an array of black magic artifacts worn around their body. They have been accused of extrajudicial killings.

Their targets are suspected petty thieves, armed robbers, ritual killers, murderers, corrupt persons, and generally, anyone considered evil.

Blame Igbo elites

In another report, the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, blamed Igbo elites for the violence in the region.

The minister alleged that the propaganda by the elites against the Buhari-led administration was provoking trouble in the zone. The minister made the statement during a meeting of the Association of Eze Ndigbo in Abuja.

He argued that the president is a friend of the Igbo. Ngige stated that Buhari cannot be held responsible for the violence in the southeast.

Allow agitators secede

Also, a group of women under the aegis of the Amalgamation of Northern Women Associations, staged a protest on Saturday, June 5, in Abuja, demanding a referendum to allow secession agitators to chose whether or not to remain in Nigeria.

The coordinator of the group, Hajia Hadiza Adamu, called on President Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly to urgently call for a referendum to allow those who want to secede to do so without any war.

Adamu lamented that the secessionist agitation has turned the southeast region into a warzone, adding that northerners no longer feel safe there.

