Nigerian singer and businessman, Banky W, has taken to social media to praise his wife, Adesua Etomi

The beautiful actress had taken to her Instagram page to share some photos of her look to the movie premiere of Tunde Kelani's movie, Ayinla

Taking to her comment section, Banky W hailed himself in the third person for marrying a beautiful woman

Adesua Etomi and Banky W continue to serve major couple goals on social media with how often they celebrate each other.

The ivory actress was among the guests who turned up for the colourful movie premiere of Tunde Kelani's new film project, Ayinla.

See post below:

Among the numerous fans and friends who complimented her look was her husband, Banky W.

Taking to the comment section, he praised himself in the third person for snagging a beautiful partner.

He wrote:

"Your husband carry eye go market!!!! CHAAAAAAAIIIIII."

The singer praised his wife's beauty. Photo credit: @bankywellington, @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

Other celebrities also gushed over her new photos.

See some reactions below:

acupofkhafi:

"OKAY MAMA Z!!!! Show dem!!!! "

aramidemusic:

"Mama zzzz"

thelizzyo:

"This is the one!!! The quality jumped out. Entire team killed it. It's giving what it needs to giiiivvvve Mama Z. "

chinonsoarubayi:

"Total shut down."

siruti:

"Hian I thought this was cardi B"

Source: Legit