Popular young comedian Emanuella has taken to social media to announce that she has reached yet another milestone on Facebook

The comedian who hit five million followers on the app recently appreciated her fans as she doubled the figure

The comedian noted that she could not have reached the milestone without her ever-supportive fans

Popular comedian Emanuella has taken to social media with immense gratitude for her solid and supportive fan base.

About two months ago, the comic act celebrated a milestone, five million followers on Facebook.

Comedian Emanuella now has 10 million people consuming her content Photo credit: @officialemanuella

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page recently, she announced that she has doubled the number as she now has ten million people consuming her content on the app.

Thanks for the love

In her caption, Emanuella thanked her fans for their love and noted that she would not have reached the milestone without them.

She also shared a customised flier solely made for the announcement.

"Wow! Thanks so much for the love. I can't do without you guys. I love you all."

Check out the post:

Congratulations baby girl

Fans of the comedian flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, read some of them below:

Bbcl_comedians:

"Congratulations boss lady."

Sheikh_abdulafeez_imodowo:

"Go on!!!"

Afrolankz:

"Ella baby, yes!"

Marcella.thompson.melody:

"Congratulations!"

O.b.o_nation1958:

"Yeah! There's no stopping you girl."

Chimamandadivine98:

"Congratulations baby girl."

Emanuella debunks pregnancy rumour

A young man called @official_emmolak got the attention of kid comedian Emmanuella on social media.

This was after Emanuella shared a video that got her fans showering her with accolades on social media, where she was spotted with security officers as they moved slowly behind her.

@official_emmolak, however, stated that he could not see a bulging stomach, to which the comedian replied that she was not pregnant.

Emmanuella further explained that @official_emmolak must have heard a rumour that she was pregnant.

Source: Legit.ng