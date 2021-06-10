- Lyta’s baby mama recently went on a lengthy Instagram rant and levelled allegations against the singer’s manager, Seyi Awonuga

- The young lady said Lyta should have progressed more in the industry but his manager keeps stalling his efforts to attain success

- Seyi was accused of being the reason Lyta lost his relationship with Olamide and other important opportunities

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Singer Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde, has once again taken to social media with a long rant about the father of her child.

Kemi in the posts shared on her Instastory channel recounted how she had played a significant role in the singer’s life at a time when he was struggling to find his bearing in the industry.

Lyta’s baby mama calls out his manager Seyi. Photo: @kemiayorinde/@shigh_lofe/@official_lyta

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"Lyta cried endlessly to me on phone calls about his career, not making money, not being able to feed his own family, not being able to do things for himself… He made me understand his public life, to his private life, the real him vs the people outsiders see."

The baby mama claimed that she had to step in and assist him financially at the time since they were still on good terms.

She, however, managed to tie the singer’s struggles to the actions of his manager, Seyi Awongua.

Kemi explained that before she welcomed their child, Lyta was about to drop an EP and it was the first time in a while she would see him excited about anything.

Unfortunately, the project couldn’t be released as she claimed Lyta came crying to her after his manager called off the project.

Kemi went on to accuse her baby daddy’s manager of playing a significant role in his slow growth and how he allegedly made him lose several massive opportunities, including his relationship with rapper, Olamide.

See screenshots of her post below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Lyta called out again

Just some days ago, Legit.ng reported that the singer's baby mama, Kemi, called him out on social media for the umpteenth time.

Kemi in her post revealed that even though she has been trying to move on, the memory of certain events fuel her anger.

The aggrieved lady also revealed that even when she needed to get diapers for their child when she was stranded, he did not come through.

Source: Legit