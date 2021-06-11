I Am Now at Peace With Zlatan Blocking Me: DJ Cuppy Replies Curious Fan, Speaks on Old Beef
- Popular Nigerian celebrity disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, recently hosted a question and answer session for her fans on Instagram
- She was asked series of interesting questions including her old friendship with Zlatan Ibile and more
- The music star said she was now at peace with how things turned out with Zlatan despite not knowing what issue he had with her
Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently bared a bit more about herself to fans during a question and answer session on her Instagram page.
The young lady gave fans the opportunity to satisfy some of their curiosities about her as she indulged their questions.
Cuppy touched on some subjects such as politics, old friendships, her love life, social media trolling and more.
I can pole dance, twerk a little and have battled depression in the past, DJ Cuppy reveals in Q&A session
Cuppy speaks on friendships and handling online trolls
A curious fan asked if Cuppy was in a relationship with popular comedian, Broda Shaggi. To that, she said he was just a friend that she has a lot of respect for.
Another fan wondered how she coped with people complaining about her weight. The DJ replied that she is a great person inside and out and she tries to keep fit for her health and not her looks.
Update on sour relationship with Zlatan Ibile
Cuppy also spoke on her friendship turned sour with rapper Zlatan Ibile. She said she was still blocked by the singer despite not being sure why but she is already at peace with the situation.
Taking more questions from fans
See more screenshots of the questions she was asked and the answers she gave below:
DJ Cuppy, 28, reveals she dated a 23-year-old in 2020 and it was magical, says she's currently single
Interesting.
DJ Cuppy asks Ferrari for a refund
DJ Cuppy recently surprised fans on social media after she asked luxury automobile maker, Ferrari, for a refund.
The music star had taken to her verified Instagram page to share series of photos of herself posing beside a sleek blue sports car.
However, she accompanied the photos with a caption where she asked the car manufacturers for a refund.
Source: Legit