Popular Nigerian celebrity disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, recently hosted a question and answer session for her fans on Instagram

She was asked series of interesting questions including her old friendship with Zlatan Ibile and more

The music star said she was now at peace with how things turned out with Zlatan despite not knowing what issue he had with her

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently bared a bit more about herself to fans during a question and answer session on her Instagram page.

The young lady gave fans the opportunity to satisfy some of their curiosities about her as she indulged their questions.

Cuppy touched on some subjects such as politics, old friendships, her love life, social media trolling and more.

Cuppy speaks on friendships and handling online trolls

A curious fan asked if Cuppy was in a relationship with popular comedian, Broda Shaggi. To that, she said he was just a friend that she has a lot of respect for.

DJ Cuppy said she's just friends with Broda Shaggi. Photo: @cuppymusic

Another fan wondered how she coped with people complaining about her weight. The DJ replied that she is a great person inside and out and she tries to keep fit for her health and not her looks.

Cuppy had this to say about being body shamed online. Photo: @cuppymusic

Update on sour relationship with Zlatan Ibile

Cuppy also spoke on her friendship turned sour with rapper Zlatan Ibile. She said she was still blocked by the singer despite not being sure why but she is already at peace with the situation.

DJ Cuppy said she was now at peace with her situation with Zlatan Ibile. Photo: @cuppymusic

Taking more questions from fans

See more screenshots of the questions she was asked and the answers she gave below:

Cuppy had this to say about joining politics. Photo: @cuppymusic

She dispelled rumours that she and Anthony Joshua were an item. Photo: @cuppymusic

Interesting.

DJ Cuppy asks Ferrari for a refund

DJ Cuppy recently surprised fans on social media after she asked luxury automobile maker, Ferrari, for a refund.

The music star had taken to her verified Instagram page to share series of photos of herself posing beside a sleek blue sports car.

However, she accompanied the photos with a caption where she asked the car manufacturers for a refund.

Source: Legit