- Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, seems to have her eyes set on a blue-coloured Ferrari

- The celebrity disk jockey shared new photos of herself posing beside the sleek automobile as she called the attention of its makers

- DJ Cuppy surprised many when she asked Ferrari for a refund but did not give more explanation on what she meant

Popular Nigerian celebrity disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, recently surprised fans on social media after she asked luxury automobile maker, Ferrari, for a refund.

The music star had taken to her verified Instagram page to share series of photos of herself posing beside a sleek blue Ferrari.

However, she accompanied the photos with a caption where she asked the car manufacturers for a refund.

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“Can someone please tell @Ferrari I want a refund?”

See her post below:

It should be known that Cuppy owns a pink Ferrari after her billionaire father, Femi Otedola, bought one each for her and her sisters.

Cuppy however did not share more details on why she wanted a refund from the car manufacturers.

Some fans were of the opinion that she now had her eyes set on the Blue Ferrari and wanted a refund for her pink car.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Don_pablo_korey_wise:

"Sell the car make you send me the money."

Nazaprogress:

"No refund....just use it and do giveaway..periooodt."

Akhmed575:

"Just dash me the Ferarri and buy this. "

Interesting.

DJ Cuppy recently became a homeowner in the UK and she has been open on what inspired her pink-themed décor.

The celebrity DJ might not strike one immediately as a girly girl but she revealed that she has about 40 wigs and a room dedicated to just them.

According to her, she did this because she had always wanted to see her wigs and enjoy them. She however admitted that she has a few favourites that she repeats time and again.

Source: Legit