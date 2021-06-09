Claudia Sulewski's biography: who is Finneas O'Connell’s girlfriend?

Claudia Sulewski is an American actress and social media personality who is famous on various social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube, where she has a huge fan base. She has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 2 million subscribers.

Claudia Sulewski attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full name: Claudia Sulewski

Claudia Sulewski Famous as: Finneas O'Connell's gf

Finneas O'Connell's gf Date of birth: February 19th, 1996

February 19th, 1996 Age: 25 years (as of 2021)

25 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality: American

American Claudia Sulewski's ethnicity: Polish-American

Polish-American Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Religion: Not known

Not known Gender: Female

Female Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Body type: Slim

Slim Height in meters: 1.62m

1.62m Height in inches: 5 ft 4 in

5 ft 4 in Weight in kilograms: 53 kgs

53 kgs Weight in lbs: 116 lbs

116 lbs Body measurements in inches: 34-24-35 inches

34-24-35 inches Body measurements in centimeters: 86-60-88 cm

86-60-88 cm Waist size: 24 inches

24 inches Bra size: 34B

34B Hip size: 35 inches

35 inches Shoe size: 6 (UK)

6 (UK) Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 2

2 Brothers: Marcin and Kevin Sulewski

Marcin and Kevin Sulewski Father: Czeslaw Sulewski

Czeslaw Sulewski Mother: Beata Krupinska Sulewski

Beata Krupinska Sulewski Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Finneas O'Connell

Finneas O'Connell Education: Not known

Not known Occupation: Actress and social media influencer

Claudia Sulewski's biography

Claudia Sulewski was born on February 19th, 1996, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. As of 2021, Claudia Sulewski's age is 25 years.

She is the daughter of Beata Krupinska Sulewski and Czeslaw Sulewski. She has two brothers, Kevin and Marcin.

She holds American nationality while her ethnicity is American-Polish. Claudia is bilingual. She can speak both English and Polish fluently.

Career

Claudia Sulewski attends the 3rd annual #Revolve awards at Goya Studios in Hollywood, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Claudia created her YouTube channel on November 2nd, 2009. She posted videos of various forms like DIYs, lifestyle, comedy, and reaction videos, and also vlogs about her day-to-day life. Her channel has earned her much recognition.

In 2015, Claudia became the host of Teen Vogue's YouTube channel. In March 2016, she hosted the season finale of Betch.

Claudia Sulewski's television series

Below is a complete list of TV shows she has appeared in.

2019: Runways as Julie

as Julie 2019: Deadcon as Megan

as Megan 2016-2018: T@gged as Nicki

as Nicki 2017: Versus as Skylar

2016-2017: The Commute as Emma

as Emma 2017: Hyperlinked as Pheobe

as Pheobe 2017: Embeds as Katie

as Katie 2015: A Christmas Carol + Zombies as Scrooge

Self credits

2021: Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Documentary)

(Documentary) 2017: Betch (TV Series)

(TV Series) 2016: YouTube Rewind: The Ultimate 2016 Challenge (Video short)

(Video short) 2015: Teen Vogue Youtube Host: Claudia Sulewski (TV Mini-Series)

(TV Mini-Series) 2014: Young Hollywood (TV Mini-Series)

Personal life

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O'Connell attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Claudia is also well-known to be dating pop star Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas O'Connell.

How long have Finneas and Claudia been together? The couple met each other through a dating app. They have been together since 2018.

The two have their podcast together titled We Bought a House, where they have mentioned everything about all the ups and downs of living together as a couple.

Billie Eilish's brother's girlfriend has also been in a relationship with Jonas Green, Logan Mckay, and Steffan Argus.

Body measurements

Finneas O'Connell's girlfriend's height is 5 feet 4 inches, and she weighs 55 kgs. Her body measurements are 35-24-36 inches. She has a fair complexion with brown hair and green eyes.

Claudia Sulewski's net worth

As an actress and social media influencer with millions of followers, Finneas' girlfriend has an estimated net worth of $1.8 million.

Social media presence

Claudia is also active and famous on different social media sites. Her verified pages are:

Besides being a YouTube star, Claudia Sulewski is also building a career as an actress in the film and television industry.

