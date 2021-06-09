Claudia Sulewski's biography: who is Finneas O'Connell’s girlfriend?
Claudia Sulewski is an American actress and social media personality who is famous on various social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube, where she has a huge fan base. She has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 2 million subscribers.
Profile summary
- Full name: Claudia Sulewski
- Famous as: Finneas O'Connell's gf
- Date of birth: February 19th, 1996
- Age: 25 years (as of 2021)
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA
- Nationality: American
- Claudia Sulewski's ethnicity: Polish-American
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Not known
- Gender: Female
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Siblings: 2
- Brothers: Marcin and Kevin Sulewski
- Father: Czeslaw Sulewski
- Mother: Beata Krupinska Sulewski
- Relationship status: Dating
- Boyfriend: Finneas O'Connell
- Education: Not known
- Occupation: Actress and social media influencer
Claudia Sulewski's biography
Claudia Sulewski was born on February 19th, 1996, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. As of 2021, Claudia Sulewski's age is 25 years.
She is the daughter of Beata Krupinska Sulewski and Czeslaw Sulewski. She has two brothers, Kevin and Marcin.
She holds American nationality while her ethnicity is American-Polish. Claudia is bilingual. She can speak both English and Polish fluently.
Career
Claudia created her YouTube channel on November 2nd, 2009. She posted videos of various forms like DIYs, lifestyle, comedy, and reaction videos, and also vlogs about her day-to-day life. Her channel has earned her much recognition.
In 2015, Claudia became the host of Teen Vogue's YouTube channel. In March 2016, she hosted the season finale of Betch.
Claudia Sulewski's television series
Below is a complete list of TV shows she has appeared in.
- 2019: Runways as Julie
- 2019: Deadcon as Megan
- 2016-2018: T@gged as Nicki
- 2017: Versus as Skylar
- 2016-2017: The Commute as Emma
- 2017: Hyperlinked as Pheobe
- 2017: Embeds as Katie
- 2015: A Christmas Carol + Zombies as Scrooge
Self credits
- 2021: Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Documentary)
- 2017: Betch (TV Series)
- 2016: YouTube Rewind: The Ultimate 2016 Challenge (Video short)
- 2015: Teen Vogue Youtube Host: Claudia Sulewski (TV Mini-Series)
- 2014: Young Hollywood (TV Mini-Series)
Personal life
Claudia is also well-known to be dating pop star Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas O'Connell.
How long have Finneas and Claudia been together? The couple met each other through a dating app. They have been together since 2018.
The two have their podcast together titled We Bought a House, where they have mentioned everything about all the ups and downs of living together as a couple.
Billie Eilish's brother's girlfriend has also been in a relationship with Jonas Green, Logan Mckay, and Steffan Argus.
Body measurements
Finneas O'Connell's girlfriend's height is 5 feet 4 inches, and she weighs 55 kgs. Her body measurements are 35-24-36 inches. She has a fair complexion with brown hair and green eyes.
Claudia Sulewski's net worth
As an actress and social media influencer with millions of followers, Finneas' girlfriend has an estimated net worth of $1.8 million.
Social media presence
Claudia is also active and famous on different social media sites. Her verified pages are:
- Facebook: Claudia Sulewski
- Instagram: @claudiasulewski
- Twitter: @ClaudiaSulewski
- TikTok: @claudiasulewski
Besides being a YouTube star, Claudia Sulewski is also building a career as an actress in the film and television industry.
