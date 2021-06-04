Jordyn Blum's biography: what is known about Dave Grohl's wife?

Jordyn Blum is a former model, director, and producer. She is also recognized for being the wife of American musician Dave Grohl. Dave and his wife have three gorgeous daughters and have been married for over 17 years.

Musician Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum arrive at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Jordyn's husband, Dave Grohl, was born on 14th January 1969 in Warren, Ohio. He is a rock musician, singer, songwriter, and filmmaker from the United States. He is most known as the Foo Fighters' frontman and guitarist, as well as the former drummer of Nirvana.

Here is everything you need to know about Dave Grohl's wife, including details about her age, career, net worth, and her married life.

Profile summary

Full name: Jordyn Blum

Jordyn Blum Famous as: Dave Grohl's wife

Dave Grohl's wife Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 28th May 1976

28th May 1976 Jordyn Blum's age: 45 years (as of 2021)

45 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christian

Christian Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Height in feet: 5 ft 7 in

5 ft 7 in Height in centimeters: 170 cm

170 cm Weight in kg: 68kg

68kg Weight in lbs: 150 lbs

150 lbs Body build: Slim

Slim Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl Children: 3

3 Daughters: Violet Maye Grohl, Harper Willow Grohl, Ophelia Saint Grohl

Violet Maye Grohl, Harper Willow Grohl, Ophelia Saint Grohl Occupation: Director, producer, and former model

How old is Dave Grohl's wife?

Musician Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum attend The 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

Jordyn Blum is 45 years old as of 2021. She was born on 28th May 1976 in Los Angeles, California.

There is no information regarding her childhood, education, parents, or siblings.

Jordyn Blum's career

Blum began her career as a model in her late teens and early twenties before joining MTV as a producer.

Jordyn appeared on the cover of Teen Magazine in June 1994. She has also appeared in her husband's music video White Limo.

She gave up her modelling career and established a different career as a director. She directed Foo Fighters: Walking a Line in 2002 and The GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2003.

Who is Dave Grohl married to?

Dave has been married to Jordyn Blum for over ten years. The couple originally met in West Hollywood, California, in 2001 at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar.

During an interview, Dave stated that,

"We went on a few dates, and I decided that I wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, so I stopped calling. After three months I had a revelation and called back.”

After dating for two years, Dave Grohl and Jordyn tied the knot on 2nd August 2003. Together they have three children. Their firstborn, Violet Maye Grohl, was born on 15th April 2006. She is currently 15 years old as of 2021.

Harper Willow Grohl, who is the second born, was born on 17th April 2009. She is 12 years old (as of 2021). Their last-born daughter, Ophelia Saint Grohl, was born in 2014. She will be turning seven years old on 1st August 2021.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and Jordyn Blum attend The 58th Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jordyn's first daughter has followed in her father's footsteps. In an interview, Grohl revealed that his daughter sang the chorus of Making A Fire by Foo Fighters. He stated that,

“She can pick up an instrument and learn it within a week. She has perfect pitch and sings from her gut. And she’s well aware that she’s the best vocalist in the Grohl family.”

Dave Grohl's family currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Body measurements

Jordyn Grohl is 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) and weighs 150 lbs (68kg). She has beautiful blue eyes, and her hair colour is blonde.

Net worth

Jordyn Blum has an estimated net worth of $1.2 million.

How much is Dave Grohl's worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dave has a net worth of $320 million, making him one of the richest drummers in the world.

Despite her celebrity status, not much is known about Jordyn Blum. She is, nonetheless, a devoted wife and caring mother of three daughters.

