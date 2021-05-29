Aimee Challenor biography: age, father, husband, Reddit drama

Aimee Challenor is a British transgender activist, former spokesperson and electoral candidate for the Green Party. She is a controversial figure and was recently dismissed from her position as a Reddit administrator.

In 2017, Aimee Challenor vied for an electoral sit in Coventry South, a constituency in West Midlands in the UK. She garnered 1.3% of the total votes cast in the constituency. Her father was her political strategist despite having been charged with a sexual offense case.

Profile summary

Full name : Aimee Challenor Knight

: Aimee Challenor Knight Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 1 October 1997

: 1 October 1997 Age: 23 years

23 years Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Place of birth: Coventry, West Midlands, England

Coventry, West Midlands, England Career: Transgender activist and former UK politician

Transgender activist and former UK politician Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: White

White Height: 5 ft 11 in (175 cm)

5 ft 11 in (175 cm) Weight: 301 lbs (136.5 kg)

301 lbs (136.5 kg) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Green

Green Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Nathaniel Knight

Aimee Challenor's biography

Aimee was born on 1st October 1997 to parents David and Tina Challenor. She was raised in Coventry, a town in the West Midlands parts of England. As of 2021, Aimee Challenor's age is 23 years.

She has two younger siblings. One of her siblings is also a transgender woman.

Childhood

The former UK politician struggled with her gender identity from a young age. Here is what she had to say about her coming out:

It struck me when I was about 10 or 11 that I was a girl. I couldn’t put my finger on it but something wasn’t right. I was in year 6 and I left my parents a letter on their bed before I went to school one morning. When we talked about it later, they were very supportive, but no one knew what trans was. So, I went back into the closet.

Aimee has had a turbulent childhood. At the age of 4, she was diagnosed with autism. In 2013, together with her two siblings, she was taken into care after the social services expressed concern about her parents.

In February 2013, at the age of 15, she was arrested after she threatened to launch a cyber-attack on the Birmingham Bullring Shopping Centre. After disagreements with security guards during a tax evasion protest, Mrs. Knight claimed that she was part of the internet activists' group Anonymous. However, no charges were ever brought as the case was dismissed.

Education

As for her education, Challenor was enrolled at Lewis Charlton Learning Centre, a school for children with special needs. She later joined Henley College Coventry. She holds a degree in philosophy, politics, and economics from the Open University. She has also served as a representative of the National Union of Student as well as LGBTQ+ officer.

Career

Challenor joined politics in 2014 when she joined the Green Party of England and Wales. At the time, she was only 17 years old. She served as a chair of the LGBTQ+ and a trans/equality spokesman. In 2017, she helped co-found the Global Greens LGBT+ Network, which aimed at putting trans and intersex recognition and rights into law.

The transgender activist has also vied for a political sit. Back in 2017, she contested for a position as a representative in Coventry South, which is a constituency in the West Midlands of the UK. Out of the total votes cast, she received 604 votes which represented 1.3% votes cast. She ranked 5th out of the six candidates who vied for the seat.

Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley Aimee Challenor set out the party's commitment to champion LGBTIQA+ rights during a campaign event on April 28, 2017 in London, England. Photo: Carl Court

In 2018, Aimee was suspended from her position in The Green Party after investigations were lobbied against her father. Her father was first charged in November 2016. After David's case came to light, The Green Party said that it was not aware of his arrest.

The party apologized because he was an election agent who represented his daughter in both local and the general elections. Aimee Challenor's father was found guilty in August 2018 and jailed for 22 years for child sex offenses.

Aimee has also been a member of the Liberal Democrats party, where she served as a Diversity Officer. However, she was dismissed from her position due to controversial posts that her husband made on his social media.

Who is Aimee Challenor's husband?

The ex-UK politician is married to her husband, Nathaniel Knight. The couple got married in 2019.

Aimee Challenor's Reddit drama

Reddit recently announced that Aimee was no longer working for them after thousands of users called for her to be removed as the admin from the popular forum. Mrs Knight became the subject of discussion after a moderator of a forum about UK politics was banned and then reinstated after posting an article that mentioned her.

Aimee Challenor and Nathaniel Knight were the topic of discussion due to their controversial pasts. Nathaniel's posts on Twitter back in 2019 did not sit well with Reddit users. He once posted that he had sexual fantasies involving children and torture. Aimee went on to defend her husband, saying that the tweets did not represent her husband's opinion. This is what she had to say:

The tweets that were purported to appear on my partner’s account were not his thoughts or opinions. He deleted the tweets as soon as he could. Because they are under investigation, I cannot comment too much on him.

In their defense, Reddit stated that they had not adequately vetted the ex-politician before hiring her.

After her dismissal from Reddit, Aimee Challenor has kept a low profile away from the public eye.

