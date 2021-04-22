- The Nigerian entertainment industry has already suffered great losses

- Despite it just being April 2021, a number of celebrities and socialites have already lost their lives

- Legit.ng has gathered a list of some of these important personalities who have already sadly ended their 2021 journey

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Death is one thing that is promised to every individual in the world. However, that has not stopped the feeling of sadness that comes with losing a loved one.

Celebrities are also people whose deaths greatly affect fans. It is always painful to see a once lively personality give up the ghost, seeing as it serves as a reminder that we would all leave the world someday.

The year 2021 has no doubt been a tough one for many people particularly in the entertainment and showbiz industry. A number of celebrity deaths have already been recorded despite it just being the beginning of the second quarter.

The Nigerian entertainment industry has lost a lot of gems in year 2021. Photos: @adajesuscomedy, @meladavidmel, @doktafrabz, @rachelbakam

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Today, Legit.ng has gathered a list of some Nigerian celebrities and socialites who have already passed on to honour their memories.

1. Dokta Frabz:

Ace Nigerian producer, Ayorinde Faboro aka Dokta Frabz was reportedly shot dead in the US. News of his death made the rounds on social media on February 27 as other celebrities dropped their condolence messages.

2. Ada Jesus:

This young comedian gave up the ghost on April 21, after her battle with a kidney-related ailment. Her last days were filled with drama on social media after popular preacher, Prophet Odumeje and actress, Rita Edochie, rained curses on her for making claims that they did fake miracles.

3. Folake Aremu ‘Orisabunmi’:

This veteran Nollywood actress gave up the ghost on January 6, at the age of 60. Condolence messages poured in for her from fans and colleagues on social media.

4. David Mela:

Fast-rising actor, David Mela gave up the ghost on January 11 after battling with an undisclosed ailment. After the news broke out, his social media page was filled with condolence message from fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

5. Ernest Asuzu:

This veteran Nollywood actor died on January 26. The news of his demise was confirmed by the Actors' Guild of Nigeria's president, Emeka Rollas.

6. Sadiq Daba:

Daba who was a veteran actor and broadcaster took his last breath on March 3 at around 8:30pm. He had battled unsuccessfully with leukemia and prostate cancer.

7. Lambert Dike:

The entertainment industry lost another veteran, Lambert Dike, just a few days to his birthday. He gave up the ghost on March 5 and would have clocked a new age on March 13.

8. DJ Babus:

This popular Nigerian celebrity disk jockey died from COVID-19 complications on January 29. Fans and colleagues paid their last respects on social media.

9. Jim Lawson Maduike:

The Nollywood industry lost another gem in the person of Jim Lawson Maduike. He had complained about body pains before giving up the ghost on January 9.

10. Sotonye Green:

This budding Nollywood actress reportedly gave up the ghost after suffering COVID-19 complications. Her friend, Debby King, shared the sad news with claims that the isolation centre in Lagos was a death trap.

11. Bruno Iwuoha:

Nigerian filmmaker, Derik Zai, shared the sad news of Iwuoha's death on social media. The actor had reportedly been battling with diabetes for years.

12. Dan Nkoloagu:

Another gem was lost in the person of Dan Nkoloagu on January 22. Fans took to social media to mourn the veteran actor.

13. Rachel Bakam:

Nollywood actress and TV presenter, Rachel Bakam, died at the young age of 38 on April 13. She reportedly gave up the ghost at a hospital in Abuja after suffering an undisclosed illness.

May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

In other celebrity news, Legit.ng reported that veteran actress, Rita Edochie, finally reacted to the death of Ada Jesus on social media after fans pointed accusing fingers at her.

In reaction, the actress shared a five-minute sermon video where a Winners Chapel pastor preached about the importance of prayer because life is warfare and not fun fare. According to the pastor in the video, ‘only the violent taketh it’ because violence is the key for triumphant living.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng