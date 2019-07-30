President Buhari said Nigeria's politics would have been better if MKO Abiola had become become Nigeria's president

Buhari added that the nation would not have been divided as it is today if Abiola had survived and gotten his presidential mandate

The president also recalled how his administration honoured Abiola by conferring on him the highest national honour, GCFR

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria's politics would have taken a different turn for the better if the presumed winner of the June 12 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola, had survived and become Nigeria's president.

The president made this known after receiving a delegation of elders from Ogun state, the home state of Abiola.

President Buhari also recalled how his administration honoured Abiola by conferring on him the highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic. The president also made June 12 the country's new Democracy Day.

Buhari also added that Nigeria would not have been divided as it is along religion and ethnicity if Abiola had become Nigeria's president.

"MKO Abiola used his resources and energy to convince the whole of Nigeria that he was a true Nigerian and that all he wanted was a united and prosperous Nigeria, nothing else. I thank God for the opportunity to honour him. May his soul continue to rest in peace," the president said.

"I believe that if MKO Abiola had survived and become President of Nigeria, our politics would have taken a different turn, for the better. Our preoccupation with religion and ethnicity in politics wouldn’t have become as strong as it eventually came to be."

Legit.ng reports that Abiola won a highly rated presidential election which was later annulled by Ibrahim Babangida.

Recall that the president also renamed the Abuja Stadium as the Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola Stadium.

President Buhari made this decision in honour of the late businessman on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Source: Legit.ng