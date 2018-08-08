Top 50 scriptures on prosperity and wealth: Motivational Bible verses

In recent years, many people have condemned the prosperity Gospel. They argue that some Christian clergymen are misquoting and misinterpreting the Bible. This has resulted in confusion among some believers. The confusion can be resolved by reading scriptures on prosperity from the Bible to understand what God Almighty says about it.

A close-up picture of dollar bills. Photo: pexels.com, @Gabriel Almanzar (modified by author)

Many scriptures on prosperity are sound in the Holy Book. The Bible states there is a time and season for everything in life. This means that seasons of prosperity and wealth are not bad, and Christians should embrace abundance and affluence.

Top scriptures on prosperity and wealth

Some Christians associate humility with poverty, but this is a wrong mentality. Scriptures on wealth and prosperity from the Bible show that it is okay to be a rich believer. Below, we explore what the Holy Book says about wealth and affluence.

Short Bible verses on prosperity and wealth to remember

The Holy Bible guides Christians through all seasons of life. It has encouraging words that get believers through in times of lack. It also motivates believers to work hard and acquire riches through honest means.

Wealth and riches are in his house, And his righteousness endures forever. - Psalm 112:3

Wealth obtained by fraud dwindles, But the one who gathers by labour increases it. - Proverbs 13:11

And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus. - Philippians 4:19

He who trusts in his riches will fall, but the righteous will flourish like the green leaf. - Proverbs 11: 28

Bread is made for laughter, and wine gladdens life, and money answers everything. - Ecclesiastes 10:19

Riches and honour are with me, Enduring wealth and righteousness. - Proverbs 8:18

If you are willing and obedient, you shall eat the good of the land. - Isaiah 1:19

A greedy man stirs up strife, but the one who trusts in the Lord will be enriched. - Proverbs 28:25

It is the blessing of the Lord that makes rich, And He adds no sorrow to it. - Proverbs 10:22

The reward for humility and fear of the Lord is riches and honour and life. - Proverbs 22:4

Amazing Bible verses on prosperity and abundance

A close-up of a Bible on a table. Photo: pexels.com, @John-Mark Smith (modified by author)

Every human being desires a life of abundance. The reality is there is no honour in poverty, especially in the current economic times. Christians should always ask God Almighty for guidance as they seek wealth and riches.

You shall remember the Lord your God, for it is He who gives you power to get wealth, that He may confirm His covenant that He swore to your fathers, as it is this day. - Deuteronomy 8:18

Jabez called upon the God of Israel, saying, “Oh that you would bless me and enlarge my border, and that your hand might be with me, and that you would keep me from harm so that it might not bring me pain!” And God granted what he asked. - 1 Chronicles 4:10

Bring the full tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. And thereby put me to the test,” says the Lord of hosts, “if I will not open the windows of heaven for you and pour down for you a blessing until there is no more need. - Malachi 3:10

And every work that he undertook in the service of the house of God and in accordance with the law and the commandments, seeking his God, he did with all his heart, and prospered. - 2 Chronicles 31:21

And keep the charge of the Lord your God, walking in his ways and keeping his statutes, his commandments, his rules, and his testimonies, as it is written in the Law of Moses, that you may prosper in all that you do and wherever you turn. - 1 Kings 2:3

This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success. - Joshua 1:8

Then you shall see and be radiant; your heart shall thrill and exult, because the abundance of the sea shall be turned to you, the wealth of the nations shall come to you. - Isaiah 60:5

I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing. - John 15:5

But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you. - Matthew 6:33

You shall eat the fruit of the labour of your hands; you shall be blessed, and it shall be well with you. - Psalm 128:2

Thought-provoking scriptures on financial prosperity

A young child reading the Holy Bible. Photo: pexels.com, @nappy (modified by author)

The saying, "money is the root of all evil" is spoken often. While this may be true, it is also not a crime to acquire money through genuine methods. The Bible encourages people to work hard for financial success but also warns against placing all trust in it.

I will give you the treasures of darkness, And hidden wealth of secret places, So that you may know that it is I, The Lord, the God of Israel, who calls you by your name. - Isaiah 45:3

He raises up the poor from the dust; he lifts the needy from the ash heap to make them sit with princes and inherit a seat of honour. For the pillars of the earth are the Lord’s, and on them, he has set the world. - 1 Samuel 2:8

When you set your eyes on it, it is gone. For wealth certainly makes itself wings like an eagle that flies toward the heavens. - Proverbs 23:5

For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though he was rich, yet for your sake he became poor, so that you by his poverty might become rich. - 2 Corinthians 8:9

The Lord will open to you his good treasury, the heavens, to give the rain to your land in its season and to bless all the work of your hands. And you shall lend to many nations, but you shall not borrow. - Deuteronomy 28:12

The soul of the sluggard craves and gets nothing, while the soul of the diligent is richly supplied. - Proverbs 13:4

Keep your life free from the love of money, and be content with what you have, for he has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you." - Hebrews 13:5

Give, and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use it will be measured back to you. - Luke 6:38

No one can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and money. - Matthew 6:24

A good man leaves an inheritance to his children’s children, And the wealth of the sinner is stored up for the righteous. - Proverbs 13:22

Cool Bible verses on wealth and prosperity

A picture of a silver cross pendant necklace on a brown Bible. Photo: pexels.com, @Tima Miroshnichenko (modified by author)

Being wealthy gives you the freedom to pursue what matters in life and eliminates excessive worry in your life. Even so, riches should be handled cautiously. Below are cool Bible verses that talk about affluence.

Instruct those who are rich in this present world not to be conceited or to fix their hope on the uncertainty of riches, but on God, who richly supplies us with all things to enjoy. - 1 Timothy 6:17

For the Lord God is a sun and shield; the Lord bestows favour and honour. No good thing does he withhold from those who walk uprightly. - Psalm 84:11

Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. - Matthew 6:19-21

Whoever multiplies his wealth by interest and profit gathers it for him, who is generous to the poor. - Proverbs 28:8

Anyone who does not provide for their relatives, and especially for their own household, has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever. - 1 Timothy 5:8

A Psalm of David. The earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof, the world and those who dwell therein. - Psalm 24:1

God settles the solitary in a home; he leads out the prisoners to prosperity, but the rebellious dwell in a parched land. - Psalm 68:6

If you, then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him! - Matthew 7:11

So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them. - Matthew 6:31-32

The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full. - John 10:10

Bible verses on financial prosperity and God's provision

A spiral notebook and the Holy Bible on white textile. Photo: pexels.com, @Tara Winstead (modified by author)

Christians believe that God is the provider of all riches. Those who trust in His word and work hard become successful in life. Below are deep words about God's provision of riches in His children's lives.

And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose. - Romans 8:28

Who provides for the raven its prey, when its young ones cry to God for help, and wander about for lack of food? - Job 38:41

If you abide in me, and my words abide in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you. - John 15:7

And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work. - 2 Corinthians 9:8

I will bless her with abundant provisions; her poor I will satisfy with food. - Psalms 132:15

His divine power has given us everything we need for a godly life through our knowledge of him who called us by his own glory and goodness. - 2 Peter 1:3

Consider the ravens: They do not sow or reap, they have no storeroom or barn; yet God feeds them. And how much more valuable you are than birds! - Luke 12:24

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. - Philippians 4:6

The lions may grow weak and hungry, but those who seek the LORD lack no good thing. - Psalms 34:10

He who did not spare his own Son, but gave him up for us all—how will he not also, along with him, graciously give us all things? - Romans 8:32

What scripture talks about prosperity?

Many verses in the Bible talk about prosperity. Fifty of those are explored above, so read through them to discover more on this topic.

What are the promises of God concerning prosperity?

God promises to reward those who work hard with wealth and riches. However, he warns humankind not to put all their trust in money and earthly riches.

What does the Bible say about money and prosperity?

The Holy Book states that God is the provider of money and prosperity. He grants them to those He wishes, including those who toil for it.

Are there Bible verses on prosperity?

Yes, there are multiple Bible verses on prosperity, wealth, and abundance. Many are explored above, so go through them to understand what God Almighty says.

Scriptures on prosperity in the Bible motivate people to work hard in life. They also remind humankind to be cautious with earthly riches and not to put their trust in material possessions.

