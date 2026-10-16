A global ranking has named 12 countries where international students can earn the highest salaries after graduation

Switzerland topped the list with an average monthly net salary of US$8,218, driven by demand in engineering, IT, and pharmaceuticals

The list also includes lesser-known destinations such as Greenland and Taiwan, which offer distinct post-study work opportunities

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than nine years of experience covering education and public affairs.

Bern, Switzerland - For international students weighing where to study and build a career, salary prospects often rank among the most important factors.

According to a recent publication by Study International, graduates in 12 countries can expect to earn some of the highest salaries after completing their studies.

Switzerland tops the list of 12 countries offering graduates some of the highest salaries, with average monthly net earnings of $8,218. Photo credit: EF Volart

Source: Getty Images

Switzerland and Luxembourg lead the pack

Switzerland sits at the top, with an average monthly net salary of US$8,218, according to CEOWORLD Magazine. The country's most sought-after skills are in engineering, IT, medicine, and pharmaceuticals. The OECD Better Life Index also notes that Swiss residents rate their life satisfaction at 7.5 out of 10, above the OECD average of 6.7. Graduates can remain in Switzerland for six months after completing their studies to search for work.

Luxembourg ranks second, with an average monthly net salary of roughly US$5,493. About 43% of the country's workforce is made up of immigrant workers or cross-border commuters. Key sectors include fintech, life sciences, space technologies, and clean energy. The University of Luxembourg features in the top 25% of the QS World University Rankings 2027.

US, Nordic countries, and beyond

The United States ranks third, with an average monthly net salary of US$6,562 and 26 universities in the top 100 of the QS World University Rankings 2027. The US Bureau of Labour Statistics lists data scientists, wind turbine technicians, and solar photovoltaic installers among the country's most in-demand roles.

Iceland (US$6,548), Norway (US$5,772), and Denmark (US$5,749) follow closely. Denmark stands out for its 37-hour work week and five weeks of paid holiday per year. Norway recorded a shortage of workers across 193 professions in 2023, covering sectors from healthcare to construction.

Mark Carney-led Canada offers graduates an average monthly net salary of US$5,188 and post-study work opportunities. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Canada ranks seventh with a monthly net salary of US$5,188. Graduates can apply for a post-graduation work permit, with the government targeting 301,250 new economic-class immigrants per year in both 2025 and 2026.

Greenland, despite being one of the world's least densely populated territories, appears eighth on the list, offering an average monthly net salary of roughly US$4,410. Ireland (US$4,729) and the Netherlands (US$4,688) round out the top ten, with both countries offering post-study residence permits lasting up to three years.

Hong Kong, Taiwan offer graduate opportunities

Hong Kong ranks eleventh, with employers actively increasing hiring budgets for technical and specialist roles. Eligible graduates can use the Immigration Arrangements for Non-local Graduates scheme to explore job opportunities without needing a prior job offer.

Taiwan closes the list at number 12. The government's Talent Taiwan platform said of its 2026 policy changes:

"The message from the 2026 amendments is clear: Taiwan is no longer just looking for 'workers'; it is looking for residents."

Key growth areas include semiconductors, information technology, and healthcare.

The 12 countries where international students can earn more while studying in 2026 are highlighted below:

Switzerland Luxembourg United States Iceland Norway Denmark Canada Greenland Ireland Netherlands Hong Kong Taiwan

Documents for UK student visa application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on the documents needed for a UK student visa application.

The UK government, however, warned that missing or incorrect paperwork could delay a decision. The reminder was shared by UKVI on its official X account, @UKVIgovuk, and is also published on the UK government's Student visa guidance page.

As part of its 'Study Ready' campaign, UKVI urged prospective students to begin gathering their documents well before starting their visa applications.

Source: Legit.ng