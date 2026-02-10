Extreme cold weather has claimed 18 lives across New York City following nearly two weeks of freezing temperatures and hazardous wind chills

Extreme cold has claimed at least 18 lives in New York City following a prolonged stretch of freezing temperatures, according to the city’s mayor.

The fatalities were recorded during a cold snap that gripped the city from late January, bringing persistent snow, icy streets and dangerous wind chills.

Freezing temperatures have claimed multiple lives in New York. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

For nearly two weeks, New Yorkers endured 13 consecutive days when temperatures stayed at or below 0 °C, marking one of the longest such runs in about 60 years, BBC reported.

The spell finally eased late last week, although conditions remained well below seasonal norms.

City officials said another death occurred over the weekend, underscoring the toll of the harsh weather on vulnerable residents.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Monday that “each life lost is a tragedy, and we will continue to hold their families in our thoughts”.

He urged residents to remain cautious as temperatures gradually recover, advising them to “stay safe, stay indoors... [and] keep looking out for one another”.

Snow and ice accumulated across city streets as New York endured one of its longest freezing streaks in decades. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

City responds to freezing crisis

Since 19 January, when the city declared a Code Blue emergency, authorities have expanded shelter access for people experiencing homelessness. The emergency status allowed shelters to relax intake rules, resulting in about 1,400 placements over the period.

Officials also added 64 hotel rooms to shelter capacity and deployed at least 150 additional outreach workers across the city. Mamdani said earlier that at least 10 of the victims were found outdoors, while details surrounding the remaining deaths have not been confirmed.

“We have been working hard to keep New Yorkers safe, and we will continue to do so. Because it is not forecast to be above 32 degrees [Fahrenheit] until tomorrow, and 35 degrees is hardly balmy weather,” he said.

New York weather outlook still cautious

The National Weather Service reported that temperatures were expected to hover around 0C for much of the week.

Average highs for this time of year are closer to 4C, the agency noted. An Arctic air mass over the weekend produced severe wind chills, raising the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Emergency Management officials warned that dangers persist even as temperatures rise. Melting snow and ice may fall from buildings without warning, while refreezing overnight could leave roads and pavements slick.

Residents were advised to remain alert as the city continues to recover from the extreme cold spell.

