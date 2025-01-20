On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump held a campaign-style rally in Washington, celebrating his victory with supporters

On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump held a campaign-style rally in the frigid heart of Washington, where he and his ardent supporters celebrated his electoral triumph.

The rally, set against the backdrop of the Capital One Arena, was a spectacle of fervent enthusiasm, reminiscent of Trump's campaign trail.

Co-President Musk?

Elon Musk, who had been at Trump’s side since the election, was called to the stage during the rally to cheers from the MAGA faithful.

"We're looking forward to making a lot of changes, and this victory is the start really," said Musk, who would chair Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency. Musk’s advisory role was expected to extend beyond that mandate, working with Trump’s White House appointees to shrink the size of the federal government and replace career employees with hand-picked Trump political employees.

Reflecting his status, Musk was invited by Trump to speak on stage, whereas JD Vance, set to be sworn in as vice president on Monday, was not.

Trump appeared uncertain about Vance's location in the arena, saying, "Wherever the hell he is, he's here someplace."

Executive Orders

Trump, ever the showman, signalled his intention to unleash a torrent of executive actions on Monday, aimed at fulfilling his campaign promises with unprecedented swiftness.

"The American people have given us their trust, and in return, we're going to give them the best first day, the biggest first week and the most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history," Trump declared.

A source familiar with the planning confirmed that Trump was preparing to sign more than 200 executive actions, covering issues such as border security, mass deportations, rolling back government diversity initiatives, and boosting oil and gas production.

Indistinguishable Crowd

The rally itself was a departure from tradition, eschewing the usual transition rhetoric for the fervour of campaign slogans.

The crowd, indistinguishable from those at Trump's previous campaign events, donned red MAGA hats and Trump-adorned shirts.

Familiar faces graced the stage, including Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, longtime Trump aide Stephen Miller, and Trump's sons, Donald Jr. and Eric. Trump, ever the master of repetition, recycled his campaign soundbites on border security and crime, while campaign videos played on the arena's screens.

A Juxtaposition

Sunday's rally stood in stark contrast to the rarefied swearing-in event scheduled for Monday at the U.S. Capitol, where tech luminaries such as Tesla’s Elon Musk, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, and Google's Sundar Pichai were expected to attend.

Trump aimed to fill his administration with billionaires, including Musk, who would lead his government efficiency effort.

The official balls on Monday night were invitation-only, likely to be populated with mega-donors and the U.S. corporate elite. The tension between the populist MAGA diehards and Trump’s corporate allies was already evident on issues such as H1-B visas and TikTok.

Trump's Inauguration

