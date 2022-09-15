Ukraine, Kyiv - Emerging reports have it that Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky was involved in an auto crash near Kyiv, the nation’s capital.

According to BBC, the report of his accident was revealed by his spokesperson, Sergii Nykyforov who stated that a passenger vehicle collided with President’s vehicle.

Nykyforov further revealed that President Zelensky was declared safe and sound after the doctors had examined him for possible physical and internal injuries.

It was gathered that the driver of the passenger vehicle involved in the auto-crash also got medical attention at the scene of the incident after which he was taken in an ambulance for further treatment.

Meanwhile, investigations have commenced in a bid to uncover the circumstances of the traffic and the real cause of the accident.

Channels TV reported that a few hours after the incident, President Zelensky in a live telecast addressed the nation stating that he had just returned from Kharkiv.

While reeling out updates of the area, he said the entire area has been unoccupied after a lightning counteroffensive to dislodge Russian troops.

He said:

“It was an unprecedented movement of our soldiers — the Ukrainians once again managed to do what many thoughts were impossible."

The president gave kudos to the troops for their bravery and persistence to hold off and dislodge the tyranny of the Russian forces

