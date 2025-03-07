A United Nations (UN) helicopter was attacked while on a rescue mission in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state on Friday, March 7

Legit.ng gathered that the attack resulted in the death of a crew member and several soldiers

The helicopter was attempting to evacuate South Sudanese armed forces from the town of Nasir, a location where violent clashes between national troops and the White Army militia have intensified in recent weeks

Juba, South Sudan - A South Sudanese general and dozens of soldiers were killed on Friday, March 7, when a United Nations (UN) helicopter trying to evacuate them from the northern town of Nasir came under attack.

As reported by Reuters, the UN crew was trying to airlift soldiers following heavy clashes in Nasir between national forces and the White Army militia, a group which President Salva Kiir's government has linked to forces loyal to his rival and first vice-president Riek Machar.

Per a statement from its mission in South Sudan, UNMISS, one crew member died when the helicopter was shot at.

It added that an injured South Sudanese general and several other troops were also killed during the evacuation attempt in Upper Nile state.

The president’s office said President Kiir would address the nation later on Friday, March 7.

The White Army, whose members are mostly from the Nuer ethnic group, fought alongside Machar’s forces in the 2013-2018 civil war that pitted them against predominantly ethnic Dinka troops loyal to Kiir.

UN accuses South Sudanese attackers of "war crimes"

Meanwhile, Nicholas Haysom, the head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), said the attack was "utterly abhorrent" and may constitute a war crime under international law.

His words:

"We also regret the killing of those that we were attempting to extract, particularly when assurances of safe passage had been received."

