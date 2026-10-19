The UAE National Day public holiday falls on Wednesday and Thursday, December 2 and 3, 2026, for both public and private sector workers

A Cabinet resolution allows authorities to shift eligible public holidays to the start or end of the week, which could extend the break further

Employees are advised to check their company's leave policy and submit annual leave requests early to maximise the holiday period

The United Arab Emirates' final public holiday of 2026, National Day (Eid Al Etihad), falls on Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3, covering both public and private sector workers.

Because the two-day break sits mid-week in 2026, employees who take additional annual leave days before or after it could significantly extend their time off, depending on how many leave days they have remaining and their employer's approval policies.

How UAE residents can maximise the National Day holiday Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

How the holiday could stretch longer

Under Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2024, the UAE Cabinet has the authority to move eligible public holidays to the beginning or end of a working week through an official decision. This provision does not apply to Eid holidays. If National Day is shifted in this way, residents could automatically receive a four-day break when combined with the weekend, without needing to use any annual leave at all.

Where the holiday remains on its original dates, workers who take one to three days of annual leave could potentially build a break of five days or more, bridging the gap between the long weekend and the mid-week public holiday.

What employees should do before booking leave

Workers are advised to review their company's annual leave policy before making any travel or leisure plans. Many employers require leave requests to be submitted in advance through official internal systems, and operational demands can affect whether requests are approved during busy periods.

The UAE Labour Law grants private sector employees an annual leave entitlement that is separate from public holidays, which are additional paid days off. Employees should confirm how many leave days they have left for the year and whether their employer has any restrictions on taking leave in December before committing to plans.

Submitting requests early gives workers the best chance of securing approval and making the most of what is set to be the last public holiday in the UAE calendar for 2026.

UAE residents were told how to extend the two-day National Day holiday Photo Credit: Getty Image

Source: Twitter

List of public holidays in UAE

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE is one of the Arab countries that is known for its vibrant mosaic of tradition, culture, and modernity, which are celebrated in some public holidays.

The rest of the public holidays in the year 2026 in the UAE have been compiled as the people anticipate the approved national honours.

These observances are representations of meaningful moments for people to come together, celebrate the country's identity and values.

Source: Legit.ng