Almost all workers in the UK are legally entitled to 5.6 weeks of paid holiday each year under statutory annual leave rules

The entitlement covers agency workers, irregular-hours workers, and part-year workers who go unpaid during certain periods

Employers in the UK are allowed to count bank holidays as part of a worker's statutory annual leave allowance

Nearly every person classified as a worker in the United Kingdom has a legal right to 5.6 weeks of paid holiday per year, under rules known as statutory leave entitlement or annual leave.

The entitlement is broad in scope and applies beyond full-time employees in conventional roles.

UK annual leave gives eligible workers 5.6 weeks of paid holiday entitlement, including agency, part-year, and irregular-hours workers. Photo credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty

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Agency workers are covered, as are people who work irregular hours, meaning those whose working hours frequently or consistently change from one pay period to the next.

Part-year workers, defined as those who have at least one full week within a leave year during which they are not required to work and receive no pay, also qualify.

Who counts as a worker

The categories covered under UK annual leave law reflect how widely the definition of "worker" is applied. A person does not need to hold a permanent contract or work a fixed number of hours each week to benefit from the entitlement. The law is designed to protect people in flexible, seasonal, or agency-based arrangements, not just those in standard employment.

This is particularly relevant for Nigerians in the UK on work visas or those navigating the labour market after relocating through various immigration routes, as understanding employment rights from the outset can prevent exploitation.

Bank holidays and annual leave

One important detail under UK law is that employers are permitted to include bank holidays within a worker's 5.6-week statutory allowance. This means that if a worker's contract states that bank holidays count towards annual leave, the employer is not required to offer those days separately on top of the 5.6-week entitlement.

Workers should check their employment contracts carefully to confirm whether bank holidays are included within the statutory figure or offered as additional days off. The distinction can significantly affect the total number of leave days available in a calendar year, given that the UK observes several bank holidays annually.

5 checks before work visa in UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK government has listed five essential checks Nigerians and other foreign nationals should complete before applying for a work visa to avoid falling victim to fraudulent job offers and sponsorship scams.

The guidance urges applicants to confirm that their employer has issued a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS), verify that the job exists and check that the company is authorised to sponsor foreign workers.

Source: Legit.ng