Qatar announced a list of European countries and territories whose citizens qualify for a visa on arrival, with a fee attached to the process

The cost of the visa on arrival or tourist visa application is set at QAR 100, which is equivalent to roughly ₦36,494

Several lesser-known European territories, including Gibraltar, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man, appear on Qatar's eligibility list

Qatar has released the names of European countries and territories whose nationals are required to pay a fee in order to obtain a visa on arrival or apply for a tourist visa before travelling to the Gulf nation.

According to Qatar's official travel guidance, citizens of certain nationalities will not receive free entry and must go through a paid visa process.

11 European countries and territories eligible for Qatar visa on arrival. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/DeFodi Images /Min Jing

Source: Getty Images

Qatar visa on arrival

QAR 100 (₦36,494) at the current exchange rate.

European countries and territories eligible for Qatar's visa on arrival

The following 11 European countries and territories appear on Qatar's list:

1. Åland Islands

2. Albania

3. Belarus

4. Faroe Islands

5. Gibraltar

6. Guernsey

7. Isle of Man

8. Jersey

9. Montenegro

10. Svalbard and Jan Mayen

11. Holy See (Vatican City)

The list includes several autonomous and semi-dependent territories, such as Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man, which are British Crown dependencies, as well as the Faroe Islands, which are a self-governing territory of Denmark. Åland Islands are an autonomous Finnish region, while Svalbard and Jan Mayen are Norwegian territories in the Arctic Ocean.

What the Qatar visa on arrival process involves

Travellers from the listed nations have two options: obtain the visa upon arriving at a Qatari port of entry or apply in advance through the Hayya platform, Qatar's official travel and visa portal, before departure. Either route carries the same QAR 100 charge.

It is worth noting that Qatar operates a tiered entry system, meaning nationals of other countries may enjoy visa-free access altogether, while others on this specific list fall into the fee-paying category.

Travellers from the listed countries are advised to confirm their entry requirements well ahead of their journey to avoid complications at the border.

Tourist visa: Qatar names eligible countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar has listed 47 nationalities eligible for a free tourist visa that allows multiple entries and stays of up to 30 days.

The visa can be extended for another 30 days at no cost, provided travellers meet the entry requirements.

Source: Legit.ng