Global warming has already passed the 1.5°C threshold, with 2024 marked as one of the hottest years on record

Young people worldwide are voicing frustration as climate anxiety rises, demanding that leaders take urgent and inclusive action

With COP30 approaching in Belém, Brazil, calls are growing for the summit to become more accessible, diverse, and action-focused

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported that 2024 saw an unprecedented rise in carbon dioxide levels and was one of the warmest years ever recorded.

Scientists confirmed that the 1.5°C global warming threshold had already been passed, marking a critical moment in the fight against climate change.

COP30, ongoing in Brazil, was described as being held at a decisive time when responsible leadership must prevail, diverse voices must be heard, and urgent action must be taken.

Climate anxiety among children

Greenpeace UK revealed that 78% of children under 12 were already experiencing climate anxiety. Campaigners said that for many young people, this anxiety was mixed with frustration that global leaders were failing to account for their voices or take effective action during global forums such as COP.

One Young World event in London

One Young World hosted an event at Natura’s head office in London, inviting young climate activists from its Ambassador Community to share their hopes for COP30.

The participants called for the conference to become more accessible, inclusive, and action-focused.

Their message was clear:

“COP must become more accessible, inclusive and action-focused if it is to tackle the climate crisis effectively and engage the next generation of leaders.”

Making COP relevant and accessible

Observers noted that younger generations would face the harshest consequences of inaction, yet many found COP distant, complex, or discouraging.

At COP29 in 2024, only 75 world leaders attended the heads of state summit. Attendance continued to decline this year, with just 60 leaders confirmed.

Since 1995, COP has been the annual meeting of United Nations member states to address climate change.

The Paris Agreement, signed at COP21, set legally binding targets for 195 countries to limit warming to 1.5°C. Crossing this threshold was said to increase the risk of devastating disasters such as floods and droughts, which could trigger humanitarian crises.

Activists and nations from the Global South criticised COP for lacking diverse perspectives. Papua New Guinea refused to participate in COP29, citing “empty promises and inaction.” One Young World Ambassadors said they felt their presence was unwanted and their opinions uninvited in previous discussions.

Frustrations over missed targets

Young people continued to question whether COP goals had a clear path to success.

This year, the deadline for submitting emission-reduction plans was extended after nearly 95% of countries failed to meet it, showing what campaigners described as apathy towards the Paris Agreement.

Analysts warned that this lack of momentum diluted the impact of strategies agreed at COP. They stressed that collaboration with the global community and tangible opportunities for youth involvement were essential to achieving climate goals.

How young leaders are driving climate action

One Young World Ambassadors also highlighted education as a key tool for engaging young people. Juhie Radia, a member of the Kew Gardens Youth Council in the UK, introduced interactive QR codes at Kew Gardens to help visitors explore biodiversity. She said this showed how complex environmental topics could be made accessible and engaging.

In Mongolia, Ambassador Gereltuya Bayanmunkh demonstrated how education was inspiring transformation. Despite contributing only 0.05% of global greenhouse gas emissions, Mongolia was suffering severe effects of climate change. Gereltuya’s initiative focused on empowering young people to become climate activists and leaders in their own right.

Inclusive climate action

Ambassadors of OYW emphasised that climate change was not only an environmental issue but also a driver of humanitarian crises, conflict, and gender inequality. They argued that communities most affected by climate inaction, particularly in the Global South, must be part of the solutions.

They insisted that inclusive action meant involving people from all backgrounds, especially those from frontline communities who produced the lowest emissions yet suffered the greatest impacts. Their voices, they said, must be heard by decision-makers and actively contribute to shaping the future of the planet.

