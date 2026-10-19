The father of Nigerian teenage forward Excell Agada has refused to let his son join Slovakian club AS Trencin over his WAEC results

Barrister Agada previously hid his son's passport to stop a move to Sweden, and once cancelled transfers because Excell was still a minor

Clubs from Sweden, Norway, Saudi Arabia and Slovakia have all tried to sign the 6ft 5in forward before he turned 18

A Nigerian father is once again standing between his teenage son and a professional football career in Europe, telling Slovakian club AS Trencin that the move will not happen until his son sits his WAEC or GCSE and earns passing grades.

Barrister Agada, father of towering young forward Excell Agada, has laid down a condition that he says is non-negotiable.

The father of young Nigerian forward Excell Agada has reportedly blocked his son from a career stepping-stone move to AS Trencin of Slovakia. Photo credit: OwnGoal Nigeria

Source: UGC

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the family lawyer made the same call roughly six months ago, when Excell was close to completing a transfer to a club in Sweden, and he is sticking to that position now.

The decision is rooted in family values. Barrister Agada comes from a household of doctors and lawyers and had long imagined his son following him into the legal profession.

Excell, however, showed a different kind of talent early on, and European clubs took notice before he even turned 18.

According to WAEC official website, the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates in Nigeria typically takes place annually from April to June, while private candidate exams (GCE/Second Series) run from September to October or January to February.

Scouts, agents and a hidden passport

Interest in the 6ft 5in forward has come from clubs and scouts in Sweden, Norway, Saudi Arabia and now Slovakia.

To keep his son from leaving too soon, Barrister Agada reportedly hid Excell's passport at one point to stop a premature deal from going through.

Agents, undeterred, managed to obtain separate travel documents for the boy.

Because Excell was still legally a minor at the time, his father retained full authority over his affairs and successfully blocked those transfer attempts.

AS Trencin now joins the queue of clubs waiting for the family's green light. That clearance, Barrister Agada has made clear, will only come after the exam results are in.

GBS Academy coach backs the father's stance

Coach Bros, Head of Operations at the GBS Academy where Excell trains, said the club would respect the father's wishes even though external interference is generally discouraged at the academy.

"Normally we discourage external interference but we will respect the wish of the father. Modern footballers are schooling these days, look at big talents like Max Dowman and Lamine Yamal, they are all studying," he said.

Coach Bros also vouched for Excell's character and ability, suggesting that time in the classroom would only sharpen rather than diminish the player's prospects on the pitch.

"I can also understand the boy, he's eager to play because he is a gifted player. In my time in football I have not seen a determined talent like him. Education will even enhance him more. He will finish his exams by next month, I'm sure he will pass because he's a smart boy," he added.

For now, Excell Agada's next significant appearance will not be on a European football pitch but in an examination hall.

England invite son of ex-Super Eagles star

In another development, Legit.ng reported about 15 Nigeria-eligible players called up to England squads, including the son of former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Okoduwa.

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha’s senior call-up could put his future with Nigeria at serious risk: three appearances in the upcoming fixtures would make him ineligible to switch to the Super Eagles.

Source: Legit.ng