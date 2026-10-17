Diego Simeone pulled Ademola Lookman off at halftime during Atletico Madrid's win away at Espanyol, replacing him with Julian Alvarez

The Super Eagles forward had earned a start after scoring against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League earlier in the week

Sofascore data showed Lookman finished with the lowest rating among all starting players in the match, justifying his substitution

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone substituted Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman at halftime during his side's narrow victory away at Espanyol in La Liga, continuing a pattern that has become a recurring theme for the winger in recent weeks.

Lookman had secured his place in the starting line-up after finding the net against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Ademola Lookman struggled against Espanyol. Photo by Javier Borrego.

Source: Getty Images

However, he was unable to carry that form into the weekend, and Simeone moved quickly, bringing on Julian Alvarez in his place at the break.

Lookman struggles to make an impact

According to Sofascore, the Nigerian international received the lowest rating of any player who started the match, with his performance clearly below the level of his teammates.

His attacking contribution was minimal, with the majority of his passes directed sideways or backwards rather than forward, limiting Atletico's ability to create chances from his position.

Simeone, speaking after the game, acknowledged the impact of the change, noting that Alvarez improved the team's forward momentum and helped create openings after coming on, according to Futbol Fantasy.

The Argentine striker's introduction shifted the game's dynamic in Atletico's favour as they held on for all three points.

With the win secured, Atletico Madrid now shift their focus to European competition. Their next assignment is a trip to Germany, where they will face VfB Stuttgart in the UEFA Champions League, as the Spanish club look to extend their winning run in the tournament.

The latest substitution will add fresh scrutiny to Lookman's standing in Simeone's plans. For the Super Eagles star, finding consistency at club level remains a priority if he is to cement his place in Atletico's strongest eleven.

What Simeone told Lookman

Legit.ng previously reported that Ademola Lookman revealed what Diego Simeone told him before he scored against Manchester United in the UCL.

The Nigerian international forward confirmed that the manager told him to be himself, having earlier maintained belief in his ability before the game.

Source: Legit.ng