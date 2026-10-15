Manchester United decided to keep Michael Carrick despite a historically poor start to the Premier League season

INEOS handed Carrick an ultimatum covering three crucial fixtures against Leeds United, Como and Bournemouth

Antonio Conte made direct contact with Manchester United through intermediaries to signal his readiness to take over

Manchester United have chosen to retain Michael Carrick as manager for now, but the club's owners have made clear he must deliver results fast or face the sack.

Carrick stepped in as interim manager last season following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim and performed well enough to earn a permanent deal.

Michael Carrick during Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid. Photo by Alberto Gardin.

Source: Getty Images

His first full season in charge, however, has been a serious disappointment. United are enduring their worst start to a Premier League campaign since 1986, and a Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid intensified pressure within the club's hierarchy.

Manchester United’s decision on Michael Carrick

Despite the growing discontent, INEOS has opted against an immediate change but has set clear conditions.

According to David Ornstein via Football 365, Carrick must show improvement across the next three matches against Leeds United, Como and Bournemouth. Failure to do so could cost him his position.

The situation has been complicated by external interest. Antonio Conte has made no secret of his desire to return to management in England.

According to Team Talk, his intermediaries have been in contact with Manchester United's leadership in recent days to push his case directly.

The timing of those conversations, while Carrick's future hangs in the balance, adds pressure on the board to make a decision sooner rather than later.

Beyond Conte, United are understood to be weighing other options. Julian Nagelsmann, who has been without a club since stepping down from the Germany national team job following the 2026 World Cup, is among those being considered.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has also attracted attention and features on the list of candidates the club could turn to should they move on from Carrick.

For now, Carrick remains in the dugout, but United's patience has clearly reached a tipping point. The three fixtures ahead of him represent not just a test of form, but potentially the final chapter of his tenure at Old Trafford.

Martinez doubles down on outburst

Legit.ng previously reported that Lisandro Martinez released a follow-up statement following his viral outburst after the loss to Atletico Madrid.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner further strengthened his outburst, which called into question the support given to manager Carrick by the hierarchy.

Source: Legit.ng